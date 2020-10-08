GARRETT — The City of Garrett is growing, according to the 2020 Census, City Planner Milton Otero told the Board of Works Tuesday.
Results from the completed survey show a 6% population increase in the past 10 years, from 6,286 residents in 2010 to 6,661 in 2020.
Garrett residents self-responded to the census by a rate of more than 75%, compared to 70% statewide. The increase of 375 residents averages 37.5 per year, Otero said. His report also showed 30 new homes are being constructed or finished in Garrett.
The Judy Morrill Beautification Project along the 300 to 500 blocks of South Randolph Street is 85% complete, Otero said. The project was made possible through a gift of more than $100,000 from Morrill to the city to further its cause to improve the sidewalk and streetscape coming into the downtown district.
Garrett received Indiana Department of Transportation permits to remove all street trees and sidewalks in the state right-of-way and to replace the designated area with new sidewalks and street- and sidewalk-friendly trees.
Otero also reported API Construction has completed both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Community Crossing grant projects, and loose ends will be wrapped up by the end of the month.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 201 calls between Sept. 15 and Oct. 5, including 67 traffic warnings, 24 traffic tickets and four property-damage accidents. Officers recorded 29 arrests, including 11 drug arrests, seven warrants, three battery arrests, two traffic arrests and five miscellaneous arrests. The report also showed 373 security checks were made during the period.
Officers and retired officers participated in firearms qualifications in Auburn last week, he said.
McPherson asked if an out-of-service 2012 Dodge Charger could be scrapped out or transferred to the fire department for training. Board members preferred the vehicle valued at around $500 be put in a future city auction or sold to a salvage yard.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 32 code violations for various combinations of high grass, weeds, rubbish, vehicles, harborage of vermin and dilapidated structures. Her report showed 25 certified letters sent, 23 code violations complied, 10 abates forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance, five second-offense properties, one fourth-offense property and two liens.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported 106 total calls between July 1 and Sept. 30, comparable to his last quarterly report at 104. The department recorded 59 medical assists, 18 times dispatched and canceled on-route, three mobile, property fires, two motor vehicle accidents with injuries, and three stand-bys.
Both the fire and police departments are seeking funds through the CARES Act to purchase additional handheld radios now included through the measure. Garrett has joined the Waterloo and Corunna departments to apply for a government grant of $416,000 that falls short of the number of radios needed, Werkheiser said.
Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman told board members pipes in Whispering Willows are in worse shape than first expected. He reported a quote to reline pipes in came in at $122,470, with no guarantees. Kleeman said he will go back to “square one” and investigate costs to replace all of the pipes in the subdivision on the southwest edge of town.
Four new hydrants have been installed in town, and his department is working to replace “oddball-sized” hydrants that are no longer compatible with current equipment, he added.
Kleeman said he is seeking quotes to replace the department’s 2003 truck from Max Platt Ford and Yoder Ford, and he is awaiting engineering bid documents to send out for quotes to rewire the water plant. He reported a water main break along Taylor Road Sunday has been fixed and the road surface is being repaired, causing one-lane travel for a couple days.
The wastewater plant is running well, according to Superintendent Bruce Schlosser. The board approved his request permission to purchase a backup pump for the Group Dekko lift station at an estimated cost of $6,750.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members the St. Joseph School project was competed Oct. 2, a main at the Walmart Distribution Center went down last week noting all assets belong to the company; work has been done on underground service at Franklin and Quincy streets behind Martin’s Tavern; and a three-phase service is being installed at a service shop at Best Deal Auto Sales on S.R. 8.
Work on the fiber-optic project in Garrett has slowed, as contractors have been called away to work on restoring power in hurricane area, he added.
Information Technology Coordinator Rick Vie told board members he is still awaiting arrival of a custom-made backup server, with hopes to hear news soon.
Superintendent Eric Mossberger said mosquito control was done a couple weeks ago, probably the last of the season, depending on weather.
Concrete work on the city pool has been completed, the top edge has been painted, and they will fill the pool with enough water to keep the bottom down, he said. Preparation has begun for the upcoming fall season. Brush pickup will end this week, and leaf pickup will begin as needed.
The department took possession of a new skid loader, and Mossberger said he is working on a road asset management plan to update the Community Crossings data base for the next grant cycle.
Mayor Todd Fiandt announced Halloween hours in Garrett will be from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at downtown businesses and on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. from house to house at parents’ discretion.
