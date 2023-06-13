GARRETT — The annual Garrett Schools Alumni Reunion will be held in conjunction with the annual Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Alumni Golf Outing on Friday, July 14.
A separate gathering and lunch will not be held as in previous years, according to organizers.
The officers decided to make this change due to the decline in attendance on Saturday afternoons at the school. “By combining the traditional Saturday reunion with the golf outing, we can make it bigger and better,” they said.
Golfers will tee off at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 14 at the Garrett Country Club. The alumni reunion will be held at the Garrett Country Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an open house.
No advance registration is required. Visitors may come and go as they please. Food and drinks will be available to purchase from the country club which is fully handicapped accessible.
More details will be posted soon on our Facebook page, including events happening at the Legion and Eagles that weekend. Be sure to follow the Garrett Schools Alumni Association on Facebook at Garrett Schools Alumni.
Also see the Garrett Schools Alumni Association webpage for additional information, including 2023 class reunions. To get your membership form at garrettschoolsalumni.com or contact Carolyn Ridenour at cridenour1@udayton.edu.
