FORT WAYNE — Garrett High School graduate Heath Peters won the men’s Fort Wayne City Championship, which took place Aug. 1-3 at Coyote Creek Golf Club.
Peters shot 9-under par 207 and defeated Logan Ryan in a playoff to win the Fort Wayne title for the first time.
Peters trailed Ryan by a shot after two rounds. Peters shot a 32 on the front nine and led Ryan by three strokes with nine holes left in regulation.
Ryan rallied on the back nine to force a playoff. Peters birdied the first playoff hole while Ryan did not finish that hole. He hit his second shot out of bounds and his fourth shot in the water.
Peters had rounds of 69, 71 and 67 in his Fort Wayne City Championship debut. He led the tournament field in birdies with seven.
