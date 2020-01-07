Marjorie Sevrence

GARRETT — Marjorie L. Sevrence, 99, of Garrett, died Jan. 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Clarence Smith

GARRETT — Clarence Francis “Pete” Smith, 91, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2019.

Memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland, Florida.

Wayne Applegate

AUBURN — Wayne E. Applegate, 71, of Auburn, died Jan. 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Nondas Bellamy

AUBURN — Nondas “Nonnie” Bellamy, 89, of Auburn, died Dec. 29, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Arman Campbell

AUBURN — Arman B. Campbell, 93, of Auburn, died Dec. 30, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Rebecca Slentz

BUTLER — Rebecca Sue Slentz, 66, of Butler, died Dec. 29, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jimmie Surfus

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Jimmie S. Surfus, 84, of Springfield, Ohio and born in DeKalb County, died Dec. 27, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Phelps

HAMILTON — Phyllis Mae Phelps, 90, of Hamilton, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Amanda Eicher

GRABILL — Amanda Eicher, 90, formerly of Grabill, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Debra Gose

ASHLEY — Debra Ann Gose, 64, of Ashley, died Jan. 1, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Maynard Sanders

ASHLEY — Maynard Kent Sanders, 82, of Ashley, died Dec. 29, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Betty Stahl

ASHLEY — Betty J. Stahl, 95, of Ashley, died Dec. 31, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

John Brooks

PLEASANT LAKE — John F. Brooks, 79, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 31, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Frieda Imes

KENDALLVILLE — Frieda Imes, 96, of Kendallville, died Dec. 30, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Judith Pretschold

KENDALLVILLE — Judith (Trowbridge) Pretschold, 75, of Kendallville, died Dec. 30, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jean Hostler

ROME CITY — Jean E. Hostler, 81, of Rome City and formerly of LaGrange, died Dec. 30, 2019.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Cary Baird II

ANGOLA — Cary Lynn “CJ” Baird II, 36, of Angola, died Jan. 1, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Thelma Woodward

MORAVIA, N.Y. — Thelma M. (Seng) Hafelin Woodward, 91, of Moravia, New York and formerly of Kendallville, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Waterville, New York, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Brodhead

ANGOLA — Phyllis J. Brodhead, 82, of Angola, died Dec. 27, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Tramel Terry

STROH — Tramel Terry, 80, of Stroh, died Dec. 29, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Paul Clark

ORLAND — Paul Donald Clark, 83, of Orland, died Dec. 31, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Janice Logan

ORLAND — Janice Rebecca Logan, 73, of Orland and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

