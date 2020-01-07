Marjorie Sevrence
GARRETT — Marjorie L. Sevrence, 99, of Garrett, died Jan. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Clarence Smith
GARRETT — Clarence Francis “Pete” Smith, 91, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2019.
Memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland, Florida.
Wayne Applegate
AUBURN — Wayne E. Applegate, 71, of Auburn, died Jan. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nondas Bellamy
AUBURN — Nondas “Nonnie” Bellamy, 89, of Auburn, died Dec. 29, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Arman Campbell
AUBURN — Arman B. Campbell, 93, of Auburn, died Dec. 30, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Rebecca Slentz
BUTLER — Rebecca Sue Slentz, 66, of Butler, died Dec. 29, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jimmie Surfus
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Jimmie S. Surfus, 84, of Springfield, Ohio and born in DeKalb County, died Dec. 27, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Phelps
HAMILTON — Phyllis Mae Phelps, 90, of Hamilton, died Dec. 28, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Amanda Eicher
GRABILL — Amanda Eicher, 90, formerly of Grabill, died Dec. 28, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Debra Gose
ASHLEY — Debra Ann Gose, 64, of Ashley, died Jan. 1, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Maynard Sanders
ASHLEY — Maynard Kent Sanders, 82, of Ashley, died Dec. 29, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Betty Stahl
ASHLEY — Betty J. Stahl, 95, of Ashley, died Dec. 31, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
John Brooks
PLEASANT LAKE — John F. Brooks, 79, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 31, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Frieda Imes
KENDALLVILLE — Frieda Imes, 96, of Kendallville, died Dec. 30, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Judith Pretschold
KENDALLVILLE — Judith (Trowbridge) Pretschold, 75, of Kendallville, died Dec. 30, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jean Hostler
ROME CITY — Jean E. Hostler, 81, of Rome City and formerly of LaGrange, died Dec. 30, 2019.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Cary Baird II
ANGOLA — Cary Lynn “CJ” Baird II, 36, of Angola, died Jan. 1, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Thelma Woodward
MORAVIA, N.Y. — Thelma M. (Seng) Hafelin Woodward, 91, of Moravia, New York and formerly of Kendallville, died Dec. 28, 2019.
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Waterville, New York, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Brodhead
ANGOLA — Phyllis J. Brodhead, 82, of Angola, died Dec. 27, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Tramel Terry
STROH — Tramel Terry, 80, of Stroh, died Dec. 29, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Paul Clark
ORLAND — Paul Donald Clark, 83, of Orland, died Dec. 31, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Janice Logan
ORLAND — Janice Rebecca Logan, 73, of Orland and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Dec. 28, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.