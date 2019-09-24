Each year, many students complete high school and seek to further their education after graduation.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) sponsor College Application Week, an effort created to help students afford the college application process.
The ACA encourages students from low-income families to choose postsecondary education and aims to guarantee each participating student has the opportunity to apply to at least one school.
During College Application Week, which runs Sept. 23-27, Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following 14 colleges free of charge:
- Goshen College;
- Huntington University;
- Indiana State University;
- Indiana University East;
- Indiana University Fort Wayne;
- Indiana University Kokomo;
- Indiana University Northwest;
- Indiana University South Bend;
- Indiana University Southeast;
- Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus;
- Purdue University Fort Wayne;
- Purdue University Northwest;
- Vincennes University; and
- Wabash College.
In addition, 17 Indiana colleges offer free applications year-round.
This year, nearly 100 Indiana high schools are participating in College Application Week, and social media users are encouraged to use the #CollegeGo hashtag and post a selfie with a reason for applying to college.
Our high school seniors have a wonderful opportunity this week to take advantage of a free application process. I strongly encourage students in Senate District 14 that are ready to take the next step to consider applying for one of these schools that offer a wide range of programs.
For more information on College Application Week, visit learnmoreindiana.org/educators/classroom-materials.
