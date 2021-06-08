Ladies League
Players Points
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 95
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 91
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 84
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 83
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 83
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 81
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 79
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 78
Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 74
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 70
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 70
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 62
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 61
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 60
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 59
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 53
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 52
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 49
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 42
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 37
Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Brenda
Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 102
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 102
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 98
Don Myers, Don Sproch 97
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 92
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 91
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 90
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 89
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 88
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 86
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 83
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 83
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 81
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 81
Austin Manth, Adam King 80
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 79
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 79
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 77
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 75
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 75
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 75
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 74
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 73
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 73
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 71
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 70
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 69
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 67
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 63
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 32
Low scores — Joe Keb/Jay Baird 34, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 35, Bob Novy/Fritz Cooper 36, Ed Gibson/Mark Kluesner 36.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 189
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 184
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 174
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 167
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 161
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 161
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 156
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 153
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 152
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 151
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 148
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 144
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 142
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 142
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 140
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 140
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 135
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 133
Low scores — Howard Marchand 35, Mike Morr 37, Curt Kula 38, Brock Diederich 38, Tom Blotkamp 38.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 156
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 146
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 141
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 140
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 137
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 136
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 136
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 135
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 135
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 133
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 133
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 133
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 131
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 130
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 127
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 127
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 126
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 125
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 121
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 120
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 117
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 116
Don Sproch, Josh Page 108
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 106
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 104
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 90
Low scores — Tom Kleeman 36, Sherm Lewis 36, Marc Munson 36, Dale Pfeiffer 38.
American Legion League
Players Points
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 178
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 177
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 169
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 162
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 159
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 158
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 156
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 155
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 151
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 148
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 148
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 147
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 144
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 142
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 141
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 140
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 140
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 132
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 127
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 124
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 123
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 115
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 112
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 104
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 100
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 91
Low scores — Bob Novy 39, Brock Diederich 39, John Shipe Jr. 40, Mark Demske 40.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Les Franken, Bob Jones 70
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 64
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 61
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 59
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 58
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 58
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 57
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 56
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 56
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 55
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 54
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 52
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 50
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 49
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 49
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 48
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 48
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 47
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 45
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 45
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 44
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 44
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 44
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 43
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 43
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 43
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 39
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 35
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 31
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 16
