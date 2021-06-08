Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 95

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 91

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 84

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 83

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 83

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 81

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 79

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 78

Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 74

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 70

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 70

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 62

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 61

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 60

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 59

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 53

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 52

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 49

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 42

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 37

Low scores — Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Brenda

Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 102

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 102

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 98

Don Myers, Don Sproch 97

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 92

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 91

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 90

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 89

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 88

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 86

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 83

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 83

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 81

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 81

Austin Manth, Adam King 80

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 79

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 79

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 77

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 75

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 75

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 75

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 74

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 73

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 73

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 71

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 70

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 69

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 67

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 63

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 32

Low scores — Joe Keb/Jay Baird 34, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 35, Bob Novy/Fritz Cooper 36, Ed Gibson/Mark Kluesner 36.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 189

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 184

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 174

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 167

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 161

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 161

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 156

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 153

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 152

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 151

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 148

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 144

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 142

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 142

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 140

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 140

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 135

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 133

Low scores — Howard Marchand 35, Mike Morr 37, Curt Kula 38, Brock Diederich 38, Tom Blotkamp 38.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 156

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 146

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 141

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 140

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 137

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 136

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 136

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 135

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 135

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 133

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 133

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 133

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 131

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 130

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 127

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 127

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 126

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 125

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 121

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 120

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 117

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 116

Don Sproch, Josh Page 108

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 106

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 104

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 90

Low scores — Tom Kleeman 36, Sherm Lewis 36, Marc Munson 36, Dale Pfeiffer 38.

American Legion League

Players Points

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 178

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 177

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 169

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 162

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 159

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 158

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 156

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 155

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 151

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 148

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 148

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 147

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 144

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 142

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 141

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 140

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 140

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 132

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 127

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 124

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 123

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 115

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 112

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 104

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 100

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 91

Low scores — Bob Novy 39, Brock Diederich 39, John Shipe Jr. 40, Mark Demske 40.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Les Franken, Bob Jones 70

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 64

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 61

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 59

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 58

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 58

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 57

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 56

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 56

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 55

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 54

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 52

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 50

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 49

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 49

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 48

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 48

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 47

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 45

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 45

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 44

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 44

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 44

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 43

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 43

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 43

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 39

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 35

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 31

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 16

