GARRETT — Garrett High School students were given a chance to step out of the classroom and get a glimpse of what is ahead for them on Futures Day Tuesday, April 19.
After missing last year due to COVID, Garrett hosted the event for the seventh time. Each student had the opportunity to get a snapshot of their life after graduation through a series of field trips, guest speakers and panels.
Freshmen began by visiting the Impact Institute in Kendallville to see possible vocational options for study later in their high school careers. After returning to the high school, the Class of 2025 toured Garrett’s Career Development Program.
Juniors spent the day on college visits. The group was given the choice of Trine, Indiana Tech, Saint Francis or Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, several members of the Class of 2023 were the chance to see the Vietnam Wall replica located at the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.
Seniors and sophomores spent the day taking part in life skills panels organized by GHS staff members. Panels included basic auto maintenance, financial skills, cooking on a budget, first aid, interview skills and a military career fair.
The day also featured a reverse job fair for members of the Career Development Program. In this career fair, students were seated at tables with resumes and invited local businesses walked around to interview the panelists.
