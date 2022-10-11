Varsity Volleyball Garrett paired with Leo
INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett will face Leo at 6 p.m. Thursday in a first-round match of the Leo Sectional.
Heritage and Woodlan open play tonight, Oct. 11. That winner will face Angola in the first match Saturday.
The Garrett-Leo winner will face the Concordia-Bishop Dwenger winner in the second match Saturday.
Garrett splits NECC tourney matches
EMMA — Garrett’s volleyball team split matches in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Saturday at Westview High School.
The Railroaders lost to eventual tournament champion Angola in straight sets, 25-10, 25-13. Garrett lost the first set against Westview 25-14, but bounced back with 25-19, 15-10 wins.
Because Angola also defeated Westview, the Hornets advanced to the semi-final round. There, Angola defeated Lakeland 25-11, 25-16 and defeated Fairfield in straight sets 25-12, 25-12 in the championship match.
Statistics for Garrett’s matches had not been posted to MaxPreps as of Sunday evening.
The Railroaders, now 8-19 in all matches, play Leo at 6 p.m. Thursday in an opening round match of the Class 3A sectional at Leo.
Girls Soccer Leo ends Railroaders’ season
CULVER — Garrett’s season ended with a 13-0 loss to Leo in a first-round match of the Class 2A Culver Academies Sectional Oct. 4.
Samantha Sanderlin had four goals and an assist to lead the Lions.
Lorelei Nighswander and Maja Petersen scored two goals apiece for Leo. Petersen and Aubrey Abel picked up three assists each.
Leo scored eight times in the first half and five times in the second half.
The Railroaders’ season ended at 0-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.