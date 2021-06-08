West named to dean’s list
GREENCASTLE — Sydney West of Garrett has been named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at DePauw University.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Pence graduates from academy
INDIANAPOLIS — Nathan Pence of Garrett is among more than 600 students who recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021.
The school said its graduates collectively earned more than $2.3 million in scholarships and awards.
