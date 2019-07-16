GARRETT — Prizes were handed out in four categories during the Heritage Days Pie and Cookie Baking Contest on July 4.
Renee Isham placed first for her butter pecan cookies. Second place was Finn Lantz with chocolate chip/peanut butter/oatmeal cookies. Third place was Molly Martin with her hot chocolate cookies. Garrett State Bank sponsored this category.
In the muffin category, Macy Lapp placed first with her chocolate topped, banana bread muffins. Second place was Veronica Orme with cherry vanilla muffins. Third place was Brea Raske for her crumb apple pie muffins.
In the fruit pie category, Macy Lapp placed first for her cherry pie. Second place was Mary Carlin for her hot butter rum apple pie. Third place was Linda Richardson for her cranberry crumb pie.
Rod Geeting placed first in the cream pie category with his white chocolate blueberry cream pie. Second place went to Brea Raske for her peanut butter cream pie. Third place winner was Linda Richardson for her pumpkin pie.
CJ’s Canteena sponsors the event every year. Each category awarded prizes for first place — $50 certificate from Garrett State Bank; second place — $25 certificate from Miller’s Market; and third place — $10 certificate from CJ’s Canteena and Hard Surface by Design.
A pie, muffin and cookie auction followed with proceeds benefiting the Garrett Heritage Days Festival. Auctioneers Ron Matthews and Craig Bender handled the bidding that raised some $1,600 for the Heritage Days Festival.
Ted Christensen, Heather Pettyjohn and Carrie Geeting were judges for the pie and muffin competitions. Amanda Charles, Sharon Wells and Larry Getts judged the cookie contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.