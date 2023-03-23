GARRETT — Board members unanimously approved an amendment to the 2022-2023 Garrett High School student handbook that impacts academic rankings of senior class members.
Currently, the highest academic rating is determined after completion of the third term of the senior academic year, which was last week.
Under the amendment, the top students will be recognized following completion of course requirements at the end of the eighth semester during the senior academic year, according to Principal Matt Smith. He noted Garrett is no longer a term nine-week school as it has been since the early 2000s.
Also approved was an addendum to the amendment that requires seniors named as valedictorian, salutatorian and senior class president to address the senior class and graduation attendees during commencement exercises with a prepared, previewed speech. The speech will be pre-approved by the senior class sponsor chair and/or principal. Luke Ice was the only board member to vote against the addendum.
School board members eagerly approved the hiring of Lauren Evans as agri-business instructor for the high school, filling a permanent position that has been open all year.
“She is the future of agriculture,” Smith said of the new instructor.
“She came in and checked all the boxes right away,” he said noting Evans’ impressive experience that includes consulting in the ag industry all over the country, implementation of drones in agriculture and soil sampling.
Smith noted the slight decline in the number of students currently signed up for the animal science program, but he is certain it will grow under Evans’ leadership. Plans are to include ag classes in the eighth grade.
Also approved was the hiring of Shelby VonDerau as high school secretary and the resignation of Lisa Smith who currently holds that position.
The resignations of high school cheer coach Breanna Landes and assistant cheer coach Shai Grueter were also approved.
Seventh grade reading humanities teacher Alex Saxer, who serves a sponsor of a game club at the middle school, and eighth-grade club member Dante Maslin shared highlights of the club’s activities that has as many as 50 members. Saxer said the group includes a wide range of kids, some who may be silent in class but shine while attending the after school club where kids across grade levels safely participate in games and have shown support for each other.
“They are having a blast,” Saxer said of the members.
Plans were to fire up the program before COVID, but now it’s even better, and the kids are leading it, Saxer added.
The board approved attending a high school boys soccer camp at Anderson University on July 17-19, a Key Club fundraiser, and donations totaling more than $10,500 for scholarships, clubs and organizations, student council and athletics that included a $5,000 grant from the Indianapolis Colts.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver announced a town hall forum hosted by the City of Garrett and the school district to discuss train derailments and emergency management will be held on Wednesday, April 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in high school room 48, across from the school board meeting room. Visitors are asked to enter door 2. DeKalb County Homeland Security Director Jason Meek will be leading the discussion.
Career Development Program director Corey Schoon reported this year’s signing event will be Friday, May 26. A reverse job fair will be held on May 28. He has also conducted 45 mock job interviews with sophomores, with plans to revisit those “applicants” as juniors and seniors.
A special program is planned on Monday, April 28 to produce a YouTube regarding this year’s building trades home and showing students installing the home’s solar panels and other innovative green building components.
Weaver announced a new school bus route has been added to pick up students in Heritage Estates. She noted 119 people attended the recent Tall Cop drug awareness program, adding many were from Auburn and Fort Wayne.
Board members praised the school’s administration and staff during the recent challenges including the death of a high school student and hosting the memorial service for Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.