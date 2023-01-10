GARRETT — The Garrett wrestling team picked senior night to move closer to another trophy.
In a triple dual with three teams all 7-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference, the Railroaders clinched a tie for the conference regular season title by defeating Angola 48-26 and Prairie Heights 48-30 on Wednesday.
The Railroaders can win an outright championship with a victory at Central Noble Thursday. Angola’s remaining conference dual is at Eastside the same day.
“Those are good wins,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “Angola and Prairie Heights are tough teams, Angola particularly. They’ve beaten some good teams this year.
“It’s a brutal stretch of the schedule with Al Smith (one of the state’s elite invitationals at Mishawaka last weekend), these teams, and team state (Jan. 7). We’re just surviving and advancing.”
Jack O’Connor, Nate Wells, Graydon Clingan, Hayden Williams and Cody Bickley had pins for the Big Train in the win over Angola. Cameron Baker won by a major decision and Carter Fielden scored a decision.
The Hornets got pins from Edy Romero, Dallas Davidson and Blake Denman. Kamaron Straw won by technical fall and Jordan Sheets won by decision.
Marcellus McCormack, Ryan Kochendorfer, Baker, Fielden, O’Connor and Bickley pinned their opponents for Garrett against Prairie Heights. Chase Leech won by technical fall, Williams scored a major decision and Clingan won by decision.
James Kresse, Brody Hagewood, Riley Cearbaugh, Kaleb Lounsbury, and Phillip Sheets were winners by pin for the Panthers.
Carter Shull, Alex Delacruz, Ty Maggart, Josh Kunkle, Denman and Romero won by pin for the Hornets against Heights. Straw won by major decision, and Davidson and Jordan Sheets scored decisions.
Phillip Sheets and Jericko Jackson had pins for the Panthers. Jordan Klumpp and Lounsbury both won by decision.
Angola 42, Prairie Heights 24
195 — P. Sheets (PH) 2:55 pin over Lentz. 220 — Shull (A) 2:13 pin over McCrea. 285 — Romero (A) :34 pin over Keeslar. 106 — Delacruz (A) :33 pin over Fernandez. 113 — Straw (A) 9-1 maj. dec. Kresse. 120 — Baas (PH) by forfeit. 126 — Maggart (A) :49 pin over Glasgo. 132 — Davidson (A) 5-3 dec. over Hagewood. 138 — Klumpp (PH) 8-6 OT dec. over Pavka. 145 — Denman (A) 1:46 pin over Cearbaugh. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) 6-0 dec. over Hardley. 160 — Kunkle (A) 5:18 pin over Levitz. 170 — J. Sheets (A) 8-6 dec. over Pratt. 182 — Jackson (PH) 3:24 pin over Wise.
Garrett 48, Angola 26
220 — O’Connor (GR) 3:32 pin over Shull. 285 — Romero (A) 4:43 pin over McCormack. 106 — Baker (GR) 15-6 maj. dec. over Delacruz. 113 — Straw (A) 15-0 tech. fall over Jones. 120 — Pelmear (GR) by forfeit. 126 — Fielden (GR) 2-0 dec. over Maggart. 132 — Davidson (A) 3:18 pin over Nusbaum. 138 — Williams (GR) 15-0 tech. fall over Pavka. 145 — Denman (A) 2:33 pin over Orick-Maurer. 152 — Wells (GR) 3:36 pin over Hardley. 160 — Leech (GR) by forfeit. 170 — J. Sheets (A) 2-1 dec. over Gibson. 182 — Clingan (GR) :57 pin over Wise. 195 — Bickley (GR) 1:23 pin over Lentz.
Garrett 48, Prairie Heights 30
285 — McCormack (GR) 2:37 pin over Keeslar. 106 — Baker (GR) :22 pin over Fernandez. 113 — Kresse (PH) 1:37 pin over Jones. 120 — Fielden (GR) 5:21 pin over Baas. 126 — Kochendorfer (GR) 2:59 pin over Glasgo. 132 — Hagewood (PH) 1:37 pin over Nusbaum. 138 — Williams (GR) 11-3 maj. dec. over Klumpp. 145 — Cearbaugh (PH) 1:59 pin over Orick-Maurer. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) :51 pin over Wells. 160 — Leech (GR) 18-3 tech. fall over Levitz. 170 — Gibson (GR) 6-3 dec. over Pratt. 182 — P. Sheets (PH) 5:00 pin over Clingan. 195 — O’Connor (GR) :59 pin over Munoz. 220 — Bickley (GR) :39 pin over McCrea.
