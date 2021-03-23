KENDALLVILLE — A Garrett woman armed with a samurai sword was arrested Wednesday following a domestic disturbance at a Riley Road residence.
That came after she allegedly brandished the weapon at police, then led them on a high-speed pursuit at speeds over 100 mph.
Maria D. Nelson, 30, was booked into the Noble County Jail at Albion on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Nelson was apprehended at 7:22 a.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County following the police pursuit. No one was injured in the incident.
According to Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Joe Handshoe, dispatchers sent officers to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Riley Road at 7:06 a.m.
When Handshoe arrived at that location, he said, he saw “a female standing in front of the residence holding a samurai sword.”
The sword was inside its scabbard.
Handshoe said he ordered the woman to put down the approximately 30-inch, bladed weapon.
“She refused to put the sword down,” he said. “When I tried to approach her, she motioned like she was going to try to pull the sword out of the sheath.”
Handshoe said he backed up at that point, and the woman, later identified as Nelson, raced to a 2006 Honda Accord, locking herself inside.
Ignoring police commands to get out of the vehicle, Nelson allegedly started the car and left at a high rate of speed, according to Handshoe.
The pursuit started north on Riley Road in Kendallville, then east on U.S. 6, reaching speeds up to 100 mph.
DeKalb County police were able to lay down stop sticks in the area of U.S. 6 and C.R. 17, east of Corunna in DeKalb County.
The sticks successfully punctured Nelson’s tires, but she continued in the vehicle until her front tires went flat in the area of C.R. 19, one-half mile to the east.
“At that time, she jumped out and ran, still holding the sword,” Handshoe said.
After a short distance, the Nelson dropped the sword and continued to run in a ditch along the highway. Handshoe was able to chase her down and took her into custody.
Nelson was evaluated at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville before being booked into the Noble County Jail, police said.
