GARRETT — Local hardware and paint stores probably sold a few more gallons of paint this past week.
Garrett seniors — and even a few staff members — spent three days expressing themselves by painting individual parking spaces in the lot facing Houston Street in front of the school.
To participate, students pay a $25 rental fee for the entire school year, which includes a parking tag for their vehicle. Students are able to choose their parking space. That money goes toward class projects.
The Class of 2020 was the first to be able to show their creative sides. It was intended to start the program two years ago, but the weather didn’t cooperate for students to paint their spaces.
“This year, it was a little bit different. Students had to submit virtually in May,” explained Garrett High School Assistant Principal Jake Clifford, since students weren’t in school the last quarter of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They submit a design with us in color and we get that approved,” Clifford said. “There’s certain policies and parameters they have to follow, school-appropriate, those kinds of things.”
In addition to designs being school appropriate, the actual parking lines must remain visible. Students apply painter’s tape to leave a two-inch gap between the bright yellow parking lines and their rectangle-shaped design will.
Seniors showed up in force Thursday morning laying down base coats of paint — some over designs made by last year’s seniors.
“It’s a family affair,” Clifford stated. “We’ve got moms, dads, brothers and sisters all out here.
“The cool thing is that the personalities of the kids really come out in their design,” he added. “Then, there’s also some hidden artistic value that you didn’t know students have in seeing them day-to-day. Some of the designs are just phenomenal.”
Designs include sports or school activities. One student’s design declared, “If you ain’t Crocin’, U ain’t rockin,’” on a design featuring Croc sandals.
A parking space from last year that hadn’t yet been painted over features the late painter Bob Ross with the message, “There are no mistakes, just happy little accidents.”
Another space from last year states, “Parking lot safety is not a joke, Jim,” borrowing a quote from Dwight Schrute in the TV series, “The Office.”
The parking space idea came from staff members who remembered similar programs at their schools, as well as schools in the area, Principal Matt Smith explained.
“It’s just a neat idea, a neat project for the seniors,” he said. “From watching students do this last year, they totally underestimated the time and the amount of paint.”
Nearby, high school instructional aide Jennifer Myers attests. “I’m almost through a whole gallon right now, and I’ve got to go buy more because I’m doing mine in Ohio State colors,” she said.
Classmates Kandyce Combs and Macy Newman chose similar sunray designs for their end-to-end parking spaces.
“It’s like different colors in the streaks, like a sunset,” Combs said.
“We’re choosing different color palettes,” Newman said. … “To make it look like we’re not just doing the same thing,” Combs added.
“I’m painting the whole thing yellow, and then I’m going to put a B on it. Then I’m going to write, ‘Don’t worry, B happy,’ with a little honeycomb in the corner,” said senior Bailey Payton in describing her design.
A few spaces over, Emma Hirchak was planning a Mean Girls-themed space with a bright pink background. “It’s going to say, ‘You can’t park with us.’”
Between Payton and Hirchak, Logan Smith was planning to incorporate pink flames in her parking space along with her name.
For her design, Addison Koble chose a purple background with a 45 record in the middle with her name and “Let the Good Times Roll.” She plans to include the titles of her favorite songs.
“I was looking for music-related designs because I really like music; I’m in band,” she explained. “I wanted something that represented me too so I have all my favorite songs.” Those include “I Am the Walrus” and “Pinball Wizard.
“It’s been fun to just be out here to paint it,” Koble added. “It’s really satisfying to be able to cover the whole spot with just one color.”
Koble said she started around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, and it took her about three hours to cover the space in paint and finish the record.
“It’s really neat because the kids help each other out through the process,” Clifford said. “They’re helping each other pull the paint, they’re helping each other do the tape and do the drawings.
“I think it really starts building our culture of our school and our kids before we even start the school year because they’re all in,” he added. “That’s important for what we do at Garrett.”
