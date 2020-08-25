GARRETT — The executive board of the Garrett Schools Alumni Association has announced officers for 2020-2021.
Carolyn Ridenour (Garrett Class of 1960) will serve as president. Jenny Teders (GHS 1979) is first vice president. Bob Johoski (GHS 1960) is second vice president. Linda Anderson (GHS 1967) is third vice president.
Beth Novy (GHS 1973) is recording secretary. Chris Smith (GHS 1969) is corresponding secretary. Jacob Barnhart (GHS 2010) is treasurer. Carley McBride-Lowe (GHS 2010) is assistant treasurer.
Each year, four of the eight officers are elected for two-year terms.
The annual meeting of the alumni association, regularly held in July each year, was canceled due to the coronavirus, preventing the traditional site of elections. Instead, a slate of officers was submitted for approval to members by email and mail in late July.
In addition to the elected officers, Judy Snider (GHS 1960) continues to serve this year as chair of the nominating committee. Jesse Pepple (GHS 1995) was appointed to serve as chair of the publicity committee.
The Alumni Association is in the final five months of its “20 BY 20” fund-raising campaign for the Alumni Trust Fund, which is the fund providing scholarships to selected GHS graduates each spring.
The campaign is over halfway to the goal of $20,000 by the end of the year. The association aims to use the money to help put the alumni trust fund on firm footing for the future as well as potentially increasing the monetary amount awarded each student.
The association is grateful to all those donors who’ve contributed so far. The association eagerly welcomes others who want to join this effort. Mail donations (with checks made out to the Garrett Schools Alumni Trust) to the Garrett Schools Alumni Trust Association, P.O. Box 55, Garrett, IN 46738.
The alumni association invites all alumni as well as community members to follow its activities on Facebook at GarrettSchools Alumni; the blog at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com. The email address is GarrettSchoolsAlumni@gmail.com.
