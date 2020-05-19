Rear-end impact on S.R. 8 hurts one
GARRETT — One person reported pain following a rear-end collision at 3:37 p.m. May 11 in the 1300 block of S.R. 8, the Garrett Police Department reported.
A 2018 Hyundai driven by Samantha Davida Blackburn struck the rear of a 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Billy Lee Pogue Jr. while Pogue was trying to turn to enter his driveway, according to a police department crash report.
One of the two juvenile passengers in Blackburn’s vehicle complained of pain and was checked by EMS personnel.
Police said Ronald C. Armstrong swerved his 2004 Mercury Sable to avoid a collision and struck Pogue’s mailbox.
