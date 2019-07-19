GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department arrested Kimberly D. Fields, 42, of Fort Wayne on drug charges early Wednesday.
At approximately 01:45 a.m. Garrett Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Quincy Street for a suspected equipment violation.
A Garrett K-9 officer conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle. His K-9 partner, Axel, made a positive alert on the vehicle, indicating the presence of illegal narcotics. Approximately 30 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as controlled substances in the form of prescription pills, were found in the vehicle, police said.
Fields is charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
