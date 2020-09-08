Churubusco 44, Garrett 15

Garrett;0;8;0;7 — 15

Busco;14;14;7;9 — 44

First Quarter

CH — Nondorf 70 pass from Buroff (Stephens kick), 7:10.

CH — Marks 8 run (Stephens kick), 2:07.

Second Quarter

CH — Marks 1 run (Stephens kick), 11:54.

CH — Nondorf 6 pass from Buroff (Stephens kick), :36.

GR — Richards 80 kickoff return (Cope run).

Third Quarter

CH — Nondorf 3 run (Stephens kick), 8:44.

Fourth Quarter

CH — Safety. Bianski blocks Garrett punt in end zone, 10:12.

GR — Cope 2 run (Klopfenstein kick), :48.

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Garrett: Kolin Cope 20-100, 1 td; Trey Richards 3-17; Aaden Lytle 6-(-7); Christian Hess 1-(-10).

Passing — Garrett: Christian Hess 1-5, 2 yards; Aaden Lytle 4-8, 22 yards.

Receiving — Garrett: Trey Richards 3-19; Brady Cook 1-3; Dajuan Garrett 1-2.

