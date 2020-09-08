Churubusco 44, Garrett 15
Garrett;0;8;0;7 — 15
Busco;14;14;7;9 — 44
First Quarter
CH — Nondorf 70 pass from Buroff (Stephens kick), 7:10.
CH — Marks 8 run (Stephens kick), 2:07.
Second Quarter
CH — Marks 1 run (Stephens kick), 11:54.
CH — Nondorf 6 pass from Buroff (Stephens kick), :36.
GR — Richards 80 kickoff return (Cope run).
Third Quarter
CH — Nondorf 3 run (Stephens kick), 8:44.
Fourth Quarter
CH — Safety. Bianski blocks Garrett punt in end zone, 10:12.
GR — Cope 2 run (Klopfenstein kick), :48.
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Garrett: Kolin Cope 20-100, 1 td; Trey Richards 3-17; Aaden Lytle 6-(-7); Christian Hess 1-(-10).
Passing — Garrett: Christian Hess 1-5, 2 yards; Aaden Lytle 4-8, 22 yards.
Receiving — Garrett: Trey Richards 3-19; Brady Cook 1-3; Dajuan Garrett 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.