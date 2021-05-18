Arrested in Noble County
Shelby C. Riedel, 29, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. May 7 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Tylor D. Wilhelm, 21, of the 500 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. May 8 by Kendallville Police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15 percent, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keigan T. Chriswell, 22, of the 1000 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. May 8 by Kendallville Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Katrina Dillow, 24, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. May 5 by Butler Police on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nancy Bailey, 37, of the 4900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. May 5 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a Schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Lamson, 40, of the 200 block of Campbell Street, Corunna, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. May 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Chantel Bahney, 28, of the 200 block of West 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. May 7 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting a law enforcement officer, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shyann Osterberg, 24, of the 100 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. May 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for and extradition hearing.
Thomas Crabtree, 35, of the 100 block of West Bayview Lane, Butler, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. May 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Jolyn Combs, 46, of Spencerville, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. May 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jericho Budd-Davis, 18, of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. May 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lance Barnhart, 19, of the 200 block of East Webster Street, Ashley, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. May 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Logan Traster, 20, of the 600 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 3:57 a.m. May 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
