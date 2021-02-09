GARRETT — Woodlan hung around for three quarters before Garrett scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 50-29 win Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 3 Railroaders (20-2) led 35-25 with eight minutes to go, but they scored 13 points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter to win comfortably.
“They had to go man-to-man. We showed in the third that if you’re going to sit in a zone and try to trap us, we could hold it,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “They knew they had to go to man. We weren’t going to try to hold it for eight minutes, but we had a good enough cushion that they had to go to man. We feel like there aren’t many teams that can guard us man-to-man.”
Faith Owen led Garrett with 22 points, including six three-pointers, one away from tying the school record.
“Just a kid who will wait her turn. She’ll play defense. She’s maybe our best rebounder for her size, and then she’ll wait her turn,” Lapadot said.
“When teams come out and play us man-to-man, they’ll face guard her, then they’ll stay out. She sees that zone like any great shooter your eyes light up.
“We were able to make some adjustments and put her on the point. (Woodlan) couldn’t get out there with Taylor and Morgan both behind them,” the Garrett coach continued. “(Faith) was clutch. She was money all tournament last year. She’s turned around and doing the same thing right now.”
Bailey Kelham finished with 14 points, and Morgan Ostrowski and Taylor Gerke each had five points. Avah Smith led the Warriors (8-13) with 18 points.
Owen drilled back-to-back triples to open the game. On both, her feet were set near the three-point line. On the next four, she was a good 12 inches behind the line.
Kelham scored six of the next eight points for the Railroaders, all in transition to make it 14-5 with a minute left in the first. Nataley Armstrong increased the lead to double digits with a steal and score before the end of the quarter.
The Warriors battled and kept the lead under 10 for the next two quarters thanks to Smith. She shot over and around the outstretched arms of Ostrowski all night long. She scored 11 of Woodlan’s first-half points.
Garrett led 23-14 at the break.
Owen buried a long three to begin the second half then another from deep to keep the lead at nine. She ended the third quarter with a three to push the lead to double digits, 35-25.
Kelham and Gerke both scored at the rim to increase the lead, which only got larger as the quarter went long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.