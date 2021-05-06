GARRETT — Students in Garrett’s Career Development Program had the chance to show off their skills and talents for a special audience Wednesday.
U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and state Sens. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn and Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, toured the different programs, including the welding work area and construction trades house, where they saw first-hand what the students are learning under the direction of talented instructors.
“What they’re doing here at Garrett High School — I come from a place very similar to this county — they’re talking to kids and probably parents as well when they’re in fifth and sixth grade. That is where you need to be aware of all the opportunities out there,” Braun said.
“This, to me, is the first comprehensive program I’ve seen at the high school level that looks like it could be a model for other counties across the state, and who knows, across the country.”
Chad Sutton, director of Garrett’s Career Development Program, explained that four core vocational areas are available to students: carpentry, welding, heavy highway (horizontal construction) and architecture, engineering and design.
“We try to create experiences starting from the fifth grade and working all the way through middle school into high school that allow students to eventually pick one of those pathways,” he explained. “Some students pick two.
“We work with our teachers really closely on integrated academics. We try to integrate math, English, science, and we’re going to try history next year into our program.
“What that means is our students are learning math and English topics that are really relevant to one of these industries,” Sutton said. “Sometimes a student is allowed to do research on a task they really like. What did welding look like 100 years ago? How did it evolve?”
To continue to feed the success of the program, Sutton said high school students meet and work with elementary and middle school students to introduce them to the different programs.
Approximately 800 Garrett-Keyser-Butler students in grades 5-12 are involved in one or more of the vocational programs. At the high school, about 180 students — from a total enrollment of 590 — are enrolled one of the career areas, he explained.
“Parents definitely are fed with spending $100,000 to $120,000 if you’re lucky on a four-year degree and having your kid move back into the basement it was a degree that did not have a job,” Braun said.
“Every kid here has a summer job, and the seniors I spoke to already have a place to work, and it’s going to be at a wage that’s going to be as high if not higher than what you’d get in four-year degrees,” he continued.
“When I was a legislator, I was disappointed because there was so much emphasis on higher ed on AP (advanced placement), four-year degrees,” Braun said. “We ship twice as many degrees out of state as we keep. That means we’re not really listening to business owners, and we’re not being truthful and honest with parents and kids in terms of giving them the array of options that you’re doing here.
“I hope it puts into motion a different paradigm when it comes to education in this state,” he said. “We here in Indiana have kind of set the standard when it comes to charter schools, vouchers, options, competition, and I come from a great public school system.
“I think all of that needs to be embraced because the more options you’ve got in life, the better you’re going to be navigating through it,” Braun said.
“I want to try to change education a little bit,” Sutton said. “I want this program to be an option for kids.
“We’re trying to create new ways to teach subjects so it sinks in for kids,” he continued. “I myself was not a good math student, and I wasn’t a great student in college. It took me to get out into the world where things started to become relevant and they meant something to me.
“I think that’s what we need to create in education to get more kids to be successful,” Sutton added. “I hope that all of these kids see the opportunities available to them, that they can climb the ladder in a career and they can be successful.”
