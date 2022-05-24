Jason Hardy, 29, of Craigville, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. May 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Shipe, 47, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. May 14 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Merrill Lemmon, 27, of the 800 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. May 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Ingram, 42, of the 4600 block of West Lafayette Esplanade, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. May 15 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tabitha Johnson, 42, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1 p.m. May 15 by Indiana State Police on charges of murder, a Level 1 felony; and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
Shaun Kruse, 42, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 1 p.m. May 15 by Indiana State Police on charges of murder, a Level 1 felony; and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
Jeffrey Sipe, 19, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. May 15 by Butler Police on a trespass charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dshawn Maxey, 26, of the 500 block of West Main Street, Plainfield, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. May 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of battery and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Sandra Constante, 26, of the 100 block of West Green Street, Olivet, Michigan, was arrested at 7:46 a.m. May 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tony Jones, 56, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. May 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kayla Ringler, 32, of Lane 355, Angola, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. May 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Kyle Davis, 24, of Lane 345 Lake James, Angola, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. May 17 by Auburn Police on charges of invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Michael Barrand, 41, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. May 17 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Abigail Thompson, 37, of the 1400 block of Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. May 17 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Marks, 45, of the 500 block of East Shihart Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. May 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Kelly Hipskind, 57, of the 1500 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Tony Jones, 56, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. May 18 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Jung Choi, 62, of Anaheim, California, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Devin Alleshouse, 27, of the 1000 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Dustin McHale, 28, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. May 19 by Ashley Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Frownfelter, 34, of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. May 19 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication.
Melanie Meyer, 54, of the 100 block of C.R. 65-A, Hamilton, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. May 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kayla Adkins, 27, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. May 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
