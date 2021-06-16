GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works on Tuesday approved an amendment to an agreement between the city, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School Corporation and Garrett State Bank to release funds placed in an escrow account totaling about $35,000.
The original agreement in October 2019 was made to ensure street and infrastructure including sidewalks, asphalt, curbing and erosion control among other improvements associated with Brennan Estates, a school-owned subdivision.
The escrow amount reflects 15% of the total cost of construction in lieu of a performance bond. The school requested release of the funds to continue to develop the subdivision in a May meeting with parties concerned, including the city, bank and the school.
A provision might be considered in the future for care and maintenance of the street. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff noted $35,000 would not begin to fund any street repairs that might be needed in the future.
Board member Dave Demske voted in favor of the measure, noting Brennan Estates is believed to be the only school-owned subdivision in the nation.
Also Tuesday, Brinkerhoff reported the city is now the owner of a downtown Garrett property at 109 S. Randolph St., having received the deed of ownership from the DeKalb County Auditor. The building was the site of a fatal fire in February 2019. A local individual has shown interest in purchasing the building and rehabilitating it and has had engineering and contractors, as well as an excavating crew, look over the property, he added.
The future of a property at 513 E. Quincy St. owned by siblings Terry Freeman and Lori Freeman will return to court for a July 8 hearing to petition the court for a deed, Brinkerhoff said. A portion of the property was purchased through a tax sale by a third party, so the demolition deadline is “still a little bit up in the air,” Brinkerhoff said. County records do not reflect the third party as owner of the parcel to date, he added.
The Freemans were given two days last month to retrieve whatever remaining property they might want from the site in exchange for releasing the city of any claims and obligations. The homeowners no longer reside in the home.
Five bids to extend a roadway to the Handshoe Property on the east edge of town were considered at Tuesday’s session. While the lowest bid was $163,472 from M.F. Projects LLC of Waterloo, City Engineer Aaron Ott and Brinkerhoff both noted the company did not complete all portions of the bid packet, including a financial statement, deeming it unresponsive to the bid requirements. As a result, the next lowest bid from E&B Paving of Fort Wayne was accepted at $171,120. An arbitrary completion date for the project has been set at Aug. 31.
The board gave its nod to move forward with a reworked cost-of-service study for the electric utility. Scott Bowles, owner of Spectrum Engineering, updated a study that suggested a rate reduction from 5.45% overall from last fall to 8.3% as presented at the February meeting following feedback from the city. The measure will now go to the Common Council for approval.
The board also approved four additional 50/50 sidewalk replacement applications with a cost of $13,446 for the city, according to a report submitted by City Planner Milton Otero.
Otero also reported the Redevelopment Commission has decided to fund the rebuilding of C.R. 15 just north of S.R. 8. Ott will be preparing bid documents for the project. A new city parking lot funded by the Redevelopment Commission behind Shorty’s Steak House is complete, Otero added.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the community pool has been passing weekly tests, mowing is in full swing, summer help has begun working on curb painting and brush pickup was completed last week.
Mossberger has been communicating with Ott on street repairs for the next Community Crossings Matching Grant for July submittal. Ott reported grass has been planted at the C.R. 19 and S.R. 8 intersection following completion of a service upgrade at the location.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported switching is taking place in Altona at the intersection of King and Elm streets, work is being done in the alley between South Harrison and South Lee streets to replace a conductor, and an alternate feed between the JAM Center and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools will not be put into service until the cost of copper comes down from more than $20 per foot. Cost for copper wire for a previous project on Quincy Street was $13 per foot, he added. Work will move forward on the overhead portion of the project while waiting for the underground feed portion costs to come back down.
His department has been busy with installations at Heritage Estates, as well as a rash of cuts due to contractor local failure, VanDerbosch said.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 159 calls for service from June 1-13. His report showed 20 each for city ordinance calls and traffic warnings, seven traffic tickets and six property-damage accidents. Officers made 17 arrests during the period, 13 were non-residents and four were residents of Garrett, including four traffic arrests, four warrants, seven drug arrests for various charges, and two miscellaneous arrests. Officers also made 16 business checks.
McPherson also noted eight applications have been received for vacancies in the police department. The applicants will be undergoing physical and written tests in the coming weeks. He also noted the department is upgrading its WatchGuard System by adding 16 body cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.