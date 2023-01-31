HUNTERTOWN — It was a little closer than last week’s Northeast Corner Conference meet, but at the end, Garrett’s wrestling team was firmly in control.
After winning the NECC tournament Jan. 18, Saturday, the Railroaders again dominated the field, this time at the 10-team Carroll Sectional.
Garrett had five individual champions and won the team title with 240.5 points, more than 45 better than runner-up Carroll (195).
Sophomore Kameron Baker (106), Hayden Brady (126), Xavier Nusbaum (132), Hayden Williams (138) and Chase Leech (160) all won their individual weight classes Saturday.
Baker, a sophomore, improved to 25-8 in all matches. He pinned Bishop Dwenger’s Javier Henry in 1 minute, 21 seconds in the 106-pound final.
Brady (20-3), a senior, was a winner by 4-2 decision over Eastside’s Ethan Fike in the 126-pound final.
Brady’s win launched a streak of three straight weight class victories by Garrett wrestlers.
Nusbaum (19-9), a sophomore, won by pin at one minute over Xavier Garrett of Bishop Dwenger in the 132-pound final.
Williams (20-12), a senior, was a 4-2 winner over Eastside’s Briar Munsey at 138 pounds.
Leech (33-1), a junior was a winner by 17-8 major decision over Carroll’s Edward DeWitt.
Three Railroaders finished second in their respective weight classes.
Freshman Carter Fielden (27-6) lost by 9-5 decision to Eastside’s Linkin Carter in the 120-pound final.
Junior James Orick-Maurer (17-17) lost by pin at 4:45 by Huntington North’s Luke Teusch in the 145-pound title match.
Senior Jack O’Connor (27-6) lost by 6-4 decision to Hunter Elliott of Huntington North in the 195-pound final.
Seniors Jakob Jones (113, 21-14) and Marcellus McCormack (285, 20-13) won consolation round matches, finishing third in their weight classes. Senior Lane Gibson (170, 23-11) placed fourth in his class.
Carroll Sectional
TEAM SCORES
Garrett 240.5, Carroll 195, Bishop Dwenger 183, Columbia City 168.5, Eastside 104, Huntington North 101, Northrop 75, Concordia 66, Churubusco 45.5, Whitko 37.
Championship matches
106 — Baker (GR) by 1:21 pin over Henry (BD). 113 — Snyder (ES) by 6-0 dec. over Cornewell (BD). 120 — Carter (ES) by 9-5 dec. over Fielden (GR). 126 — Brady (GR) by 4-2 dec. over Fike (ES). 132 — Nusbaum (GR) by 1:00 pin over Garrett (BD). 138 — Williams (GR) by 4-2 dec. over Munsey (ES). 145 — Teusch (HN) by 4:46 pin over Orick-Maurer (GR). 152 — Todd (Car) by 9-0 maj. dec. over Delaney (BD). 160 — Leech (GR) by 17-8 maj. dec. over DeWitt (Car). 170 — Reed (CC) by 2:48 pin over Blosser (Car). 182 — Jeffries (Car) by 7-1 dec. over Alderdice (BD). 195 — Elliott (HN) by 6-4 dec. over O’Connor (GR). 220 — Hinton (Nrp) by 3-2 dec. over Harris (Conc). 285 — Maley (CC) by 3-1 dec. over Hunley (Car).
Third-place matches
106 — Driver (CC) by 7-2 dec. over Egly (Car). 113 — Jones (GR) by 2-0 dec. over Velazquez (Car). 120 — Krouse (CC) by 10-0 maj. dec. over Furniss (Car). 126 — Courter (BD) by 8-6 dec. over Stroud (Car). 132 — Collins (ES) by :41 pin over Krider (Ch). 138 — Szczepansk (BD) by 3:39 pin over Spencer (HN). 145 — Bowser (Car) by 11-2 maj. dec. over Hilger (BD). 152 — Miller (CC) by 2:42 pin over Geiger (Ch). 160 — Gleave (BD) by 4-1 dec. over Taylor (Nrp). 170 — Schuckel (BD) by 3-2 dec. over Gibson (GR). 182 — Goree (CC) by 8-1 dec. over Lemmon (Nrp). 195 — Farris (BD) by 1:58 pin over Hodges (CC). 220 — Parke (CC) by 2-0 dec. over Pflueger (BD). 285 — Marcellus (GR) by 5-1 dec. over Updike (HN).
