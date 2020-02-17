GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art has purchased a collection of Brown County artworks for its permanent collection from a DeKalb County collector.
“We feel that these collected works are a commitment on our part to preserving an artistic heritage belonging to the state of Indiana,” said a news release from the museum. “With historic roots as one of America’s original art colonies, and the premiere Midwest colony, the Brown County artists leave their legacy for us to appreciate and enjoy.”
Brown County, Indiana, has been a haven for landscape painters since the late 19th century. It became a popular artist colony around 1907 when T.C. Steele, a renowned portrait artist, first began to paint in the open air of the Brown County forests and hills.
Steele, Adolph and Ada Shulz, Gustave Baumann, and many others painted and drew in the Impressionistic style, emphasizing real places and objects coupled with using light and shadow.
Artists of the museum’s acquired Brown County collection include Louis Oscar Griffith, Evelynne Bernloehr Mess, George Mess, Kenneth J. Reeve, Charles Dahlgreen, Oscar B. Erickson, Frederick Polley and Homer G. Davisson.
The public is invited to join the Garrett Museum of Art to be a part of its first showing of its Brown County acquisitions on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Douglas Runyan, a Brown County art collector and lecturer, will speak about the new acquisitions to the local museum’s permanent collection from 6-6:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.