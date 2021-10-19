GARRETT — Garrett officials have announced guidelines for Saturday’s cleanup day.
This cleanup day is open to Garrett residents and utility customers only. It will take place at the Washler Inc. transfer station at 1686 Forrest Park Drive. Hours are 7-11:30 a.m. Residents are asked to use Wiant Drive from S.R. 8.
The following items will be accepted: household items will be accepted at no charge. All loose items must be bagged. Car tires only will be $5. Computer monitors, laptops, printer/laser and copiers will be accepted at $10 each.
These items will not be accepted: chemicals, hazardous or medical waste; liquids (paints, gas, etc.); pesticides; aerosol pesticide cans; appliances carrying freon; gas or propane tanks; fire extinguishers, explosives or fireworks; bricks, concrete or concrete blocks; bags of dirt, limbs or leaves. Contractors are also excluded from this cleanup day.
The City of Garrett has the right to refuse drop-off of any or all items.
