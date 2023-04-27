GARRETT — There were two big announcements at Monday’s Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board meeting.
Former Garrett boys varsity basketball coach John Bodey will be returning to lead the Lady Railroaders basketball team.
Bodey announced his resignation at Central Noble boys basketball coach in March after seven years. He will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Bob Lapadot as Garrett girls coach a couple weeks ago. A Garrett graduate, Bodey previously served as the Garrett boys coach for seven years.
Also Monday, the board accepted the resignation of Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden, who is stepping down to refocus his passion to return to the classroom. He also serves as the district’s safety director.
“I thought long and hard about this — it was not an easy decision,” Fielden said. “But, after much consideration, I have made the decision that it is time for me to step down from my administrative role and to return to the classroom.
“As an educator, I realize that my passion lies in teaching, and I miss the day-to-day interaction you get as a classroom teacher that you don’t get that quite the same way as a principal.”
He thanked the school for the opportunity to serve as principal and expressed pride in the accomplishments made together in the past years.
Fielden was hired as a teacher in 2006, became assistant principal in July 2011 and principal in July 2013.
Board members thanked Fielden for his service over the years.
“I hate to see it. I understand it. I hope you find a soft landing spot and continue to be a major part of what we do here,” board member Luke Ice said.
“You follow your heart. More power to you and thank you for what you did as principal,” added board member Dan Weimer.
Board member Matt Freeze expressed thanks to Fielden and also to coach Bob Lapadot for his service to the school. He also welcomed Bodey back to lead the girls basketball program.
These resignations were accepted: April Wise as custodian, Kelsey Martin at elementary instructor, Tyler Lanning as high school math instructor, Saylor Seifert and assistant middle school cheer coach and Bob Lapadot as girls basketball coach.
The board approved these hirings: Teresa Curcio as custodian, Mackenzie Dixon as head cheer coach and Sage VandeZande as assistant cheer coach in the high school.
The success of a student-led after-school game club earlier this spring sparked interest in two new groups whose representatives shared their vision with the board.
Conrad Osborn and Ryan Main described a non-competitive skateboarding/scooter/bike club where jumps and tricks would be implemented. Members would need a signed permission slip from parents to participate and anyone receiving more than one warning would be permanently out of the group. Superintendent Tonya Weaver said the school’s liability insurance also covers this activity.
Maddison Terry and Kendra Kelham shared plans for a book club. In addition to reading individual books, members will be able to share interests with others, perhaps helping those who are shy to become more comfortable with others.
Both clubs were approved by the board. Seventh-grade instructor Alex Saxer is the sponsor for the clubs.
Among grant awards and donations accepted by the board was an 80/20 grant of $240,068 for the middle school Career Development Program from the Don Wood Foundation, a private foundation that serves and supports innovators, leaders, collaborators and skilled workers with the potential to create and sustain opportunities in manufacturing. Another donation of $15,000 from EDF Renewables funded solar panels for this year’s building trades home. Other donations from individuals and organizations were accepted for the top 10 program and Riley Week, among others.
The board also approved the first readings of the J.E. Ober, middle school and high school handbooks, and middle and high school athletic handbooks.
Agreements with Children First Center and for food service were approved. Permission was granted for a high school overnight trip for the volleyball team in July. The board also approved a coach to attend the NHSA Virginia Beach Nationals in Virginia from May 26-30.
The disposal of worthless personal property and the sale or transfer of district personal property was approved. The board also approved student education technology and staff education technology policies.
Career Development Program director Corey Schoon highlighted a recent skid loader demonstration and the installation of solar panels on the building trades home last week. He said an agreement has been reached for the sale of this year’s project home.
The board heard a report compiled by McKibben Demographics forecasting school and population trends for the next 10 years.
