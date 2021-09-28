AUBURN — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $4,000 grant from the Community Foundation DeKalb County to support its “Meat the Need” initiative.
According to Feeding America, approximately 4,800 DeKalb County residents regularly struggle with food insecurity — 1,600 of which are children.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry executive director Deb Treesh said the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within DeKalb County.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities, and these agencies continue to face increased demand,” said Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
“To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor,” Zecca said, adding that people should call ahead to schedule livestock. “After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to donors.”
“The Community Foundation’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing 13,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies,” Treesh added. “We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.”
For more information, visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call 233-1444.
