Carol Stritmatter

GARRETT — Michelle “Shelly” R. (Carroll) Stritmatter, 54, of Garrett, died Aug. 31, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Kirk Braun

AUBURN — Kirk Michael Braun, 56, of Auburn, died Aug. 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Kathy Carper

AUBURN — Kathy Jo Carper, 64, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Connie Davis

AUBURN — Connie M. Davis, 73, of Auburn, died Aug. 28, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Carol Dillinger

AUBURN — Carol A. Dillinger, 56, of Auburn, died Aug. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Kathleen Paquette

AUBURN — Kathleen Beuret Paquette, 76, of Crown Point and formerly of Auburn, died Aug. 21, 2020.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be announced at a later date.

Pastor Ornan Williams

AUBURN — Pastor Ornan “Dale” Williams, 85, of Auburn, died Aug. 26, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Nathan Chaney

LAOTTO — Nathan Linn Chaney, 29, of LaOtto, died Sept. 2, 2020.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Bacon

BUTLER — Thomas M. Bacon, 70, of Butler, died Sept. 2, 2020.

Covington Memorial Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Timothy Gentry

BUTLER — Timothy C. “Monkey” Gentry, 64, of Butler, died Aug. 27, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Ronald Herrick

BUTLER — Ronald Lee Herrick, 82, of Butler, died Sept. 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Leona VanZile

BUTLER — Leona B. (Shambaugh) VanZile, 86, of Butler, died Aug. 28, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Robert Harty

HUDSON — Robert L. “Bob” Harty, 77, of Hudson, died Aug. 30, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Betty Schuhler

HUDSON — Betty L. Schuhler, 83, of Hudson, died Aug. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Martin Thomas

HUDSON — Martin E. “Marty” Thomas, 76, of Hudson, died Aug. 31, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

David Baker

KENDALLVILLE — David H. Baker, 91, of Kendallville, died Aug. 29, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Joan Willig

ANGOLA — Joan J. Willig, 96, of Angola, died Sept. 2, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Richard Sears Jr.

FREMONT — Richard Bruce Sears Jr., 65, of Fremont, died Aug. 27, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

