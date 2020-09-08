Carol Stritmatter
GARRETT — Michelle “Shelly” R. (Carroll) Stritmatter, 54, of Garrett, died Aug. 31, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Kirk Braun
AUBURN — Kirk Michael Braun, 56, of Auburn, died Aug. 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Kathy Carper
AUBURN — Kathy Jo Carper, 64, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Connie Davis
AUBURN — Connie M. Davis, 73, of Auburn, died Aug. 28, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Carol Dillinger
AUBURN — Carol A. Dillinger, 56, of Auburn, died Aug. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Kathleen Paquette
AUBURN — Kathleen Beuret Paquette, 76, of Crown Point and formerly of Auburn, died Aug. 21, 2020.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be announced at a later date.
Pastor Ornan Williams
AUBURN — Pastor Ornan “Dale” Williams, 85, of Auburn, died Aug. 26, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Nathan Chaney
LAOTTO — Nathan Linn Chaney, 29, of LaOtto, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Bacon
BUTLER — Thomas M. Bacon, 70, of Butler, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Covington Memorial Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Timothy Gentry
BUTLER — Timothy C. “Monkey” Gentry, 64, of Butler, died Aug. 27, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Ronald Herrick
BUTLER — Ronald Lee Herrick, 82, of Butler, died Sept. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Leona VanZile
BUTLER — Leona B. (Shambaugh) VanZile, 86, of Butler, died Aug. 28, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Robert Harty
HUDSON — Robert L. “Bob” Harty, 77, of Hudson, died Aug. 30, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Betty Schuhler
HUDSON — Betty L. Schuhler, 83, of Hudson, died Aug. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Martin Thomas
HUDSON — Martin E. “Marty” Thomas, 76, of Hudson, died Aug. 31, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
David Baker
KENDALLVILLE — David H. Baker, 91, of Kendallville, died Aug. 29, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Joan Willig
ANGOLA — Joan J. Willig, 96, of Angola, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Richard Sears Jr.
FREMONT — Richard Bruce Sears Jr., 65, of Fremont, died Aug. 27, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
