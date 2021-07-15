GARRETT — Jeff DeLucenay of Garrett was named Radio Amateur of the Year Runner-up by the Indiana Section American Radio Relay League.
The announcement was made at the ARRL state convention in Indianapolis July 9-10. He was chosen among top amateur radio operators in Indiana for this honor by a committee of his peers.
ARRL is the national organization for amateur radio. The award recognizes the Indiana amateur operator that most lives the amateur’s code and exemplifies the ideals of the ARRL Five Pillars: public service, advocacy, education, technology and membership.
In addition to fulfilling the ideals of the Five Pillars of the ARRL, DeLucenay's accomplishments include his service as vice-president of the Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association, where he is a highly respected leader and mentor.
In addition to being NIARA vice-president, DeLucenay is chief training officer and volunteer examiner coordinator for amateur radio license testing.
DeLucenay’s success does not totally rely on his ability to learn or the knowledge he has acquired over the years.
"He easily builds relationships with all people and enjoys recruiting new amateurs and helping develop their skills," NIARA president John Chalmers, W9GOO said of DeLucenay. "He truly exemplifies the best in amateur radio."
