GARRETT — The City of Garrett is looking for a way to plug water leak issues.
A number of water leaks between the curb stops and utility meters at customers’ homes led to discussion at the Common Council’s May 25 meeting.
At issue is the obligation of customers to repair or replace faulty service lines, which could be cost-prohibitive and disregarded.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff presented what he called a “working draft” of an ordinance to require such repairs, based on conversations with Water Department Superintendent Pat Kleeman.
Councilman Todd Sattison said the city needs to protect against resource loss from the water leaks, but he is leery about any penalty that could be included in the proposed ordinance, especially in the case of a homeowner who can’t afford the repair.
Sattison suggested a customer might be able to have a repair done by the city and then reimburse that cost through utility payments.
“We need to protect that water. I’m in favor of helping customers,” Sattison said. “This might be a solution, something to look at.
“(These repairs) are not cheap to fix,” he continued, adding he feared where that payment obligation would go when property ownership changes.
Another option is to shut off water to the utility user, which comes with a 10-day wait, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. Shut-offs traditionally are done for nonpayment issues.
Councilman Tom Kleeman said Auburn and Butler already have ordinances regarding such water leaks.
Brinkerhoff said he will check with other communities and present an updated version for consideration at the next meeting.
In other business, the council adopted an amendment to the city’s public storage building ordinance. It provides such buildings could be in areas zoned “business general” in addition to “industrial restricted.”
The amendment also defines minimum standards for storage buildings, including size limits. It prohibits pods, trailers, shipping crates and any similar containers and outside storage.
Public storage building petitions must furnish the lease to the zoning administrator for review, showing no food or perishables, and specifying that hazardous or dangerous chemicals and similar materials will not be stored. The unit cannot be used as a living quarters, according to the new ordinance.
Police Chief Roland McPherson told council members he is waiting on parts to convert the department’s new Ford Explorer for use as its K-9 vehicle.
He noted that since April 9 only two applications have been received for job openings, adding generally there are about 20 responses, compared to 40 responses the Auburn Police Department recently reported.
Asked by council members about the low number of applicants, McPherson responded that Garrett officers are the lowest-paid in the county, compared to Auburn, Waterloo and Butler.
