Purse Palooza is Oct. 27
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center will launch its fall Purse Palooza Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the center. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the games at 2 p.m. with one mid-event intermission.
The event will feature name-brand purses such as Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Calvin Klein, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Large and small raffle items will also be given away. Raffle tickets and extra games may be purchased at the door or throughout the afternoon. Concessions are available for purchase, as well.
Tickets cost $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Includes 16 bingo games. Pre-sale ticket holders will receive a free gift. Tickets can be purchased online at myjamcenter.org or at the center at 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. Call 357-1917 for more information.
Funds raised at bingo support operating needs as well as teen programming. The teen programs at the center are free to both middle and high school students and are offered Monday through Friday. Life skills, art, drama, music, career and college readiness, STEM and recreation are just some topics addressed during these programs.
The JAM Center is located at 1200 E. Houston St. Garrett, IN 46738. Call JAM at 357-1917 with questions. To learn more about the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center, go to www.myjamcenter.org. Purchase your tickets at the JAM Center today.
Bus trip to Chicago is Nov. 2
GARRETT — The JAM Center is hosting the annual Chicago Bus Trip on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 to benefit JAM Early Education.
This fundraiser helps offset expenses that tuition does not cover to continue to provide quality care and education for curious minds. The $65 dollar ticket includes transportation to and from Chicago, a light breakfast and a boxed dinner on the way home.
“Supporting JAMEE is crucial in keeping tuition costs low,” said preschool parent Kailia Replogle. “Some families could be detrimentally affected by a slight raise in tuition costs. By supporting the trips and fundraisers they do, we can all do our part to keep tuition stable.
“JAMEE goes above and beyond to be unique in their fundraisers. They make it fun and entertaining,” she added.
Participants who attend the trip are welcome to sightsee, shop, eat and explore to their hearts’ content. The bus will leave JAM at 8:30 a.m. and arrive to the drop off site in Chicago.
The bus will return to JAM by 11:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at myjamcenter.org and at the JAM Center located at 1200 E. Houston St. in Garrett.
