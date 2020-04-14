Max Miller
GARRETT — Max Allen Miller, 56, of Garrett, died April 2, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Williams
GARRETT — Dorothy Myrtle Williams, 89, of Garrett, died April 7, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Eloise Dove
AUBURN — Eloise Dove, 95, of Auburn, died April 7, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Marie Glassford
FREMONT — Marie R. Glassford, 91, of Fremont and formerly of Bryant, died April 7, 2020.
Williamson-Spencer & Penrod Funeral Home, Portland, is handling arrangements.
Rita Sebring
BUTLER — Rita E. Sebring, 67, of Butler, died April 4, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jacqulyn Donat
GRABILL — Jacqulyn K. Donat, 76, of Grabill, died April 7, 2020.
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Karen Jacquay
LEO — Karen L. Jacquay, 73, of Leo, died April 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Donald Whan
FORT WAYNE — Donald Earl Whan, 67, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died April 3, 2020.
Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Mildred Desper
AVILLA — Mildred Louise Desper, 96, of Kendallville, died April 8, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jane Forker
KENDALLVILLE — Jane Forker, 92, of Kendallville, died April 5, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Helen Gibbs
KENDALLVILLE — Helen I. Gibbs, 79, of Kendallville, died April 6, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jimmie Sprunger
KENDALLVILLE — Jimmie Lynn Sprunger, 88, of Kendallville, died April 1, 2020.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is handling arrangements.
Stanley Brady
ROME CITY — Stanley Hudson “Stan” Brady, 64, of Rome City, died April 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Caroline Schlegel
ANGOLA — Caroline S. Schlegel, 74, of Angola, died April 4, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Rolland English
FREMONT — Rolland D. English, 78, of Fremont, died April 6, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Janice Sommers
FREMONT — Janice “Tootie” Sommers, 68, of Fremont, died April 6, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.