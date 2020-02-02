GARRETT — For more than 20 years, Sue Blotkamp and Wayne Weller shared a dream to provide a community center for youth in Garrett.
It was only fitting that Weller was honored Saturday with the Sue Blotkamp Volunteerism Award at the conclusion of the annual JAM Center Gala that included live and silent auctions and other fundraising opportunities.
The pair, who have worked hand-in-hand to make the center a reality, consider each other like family. Blotkamp introduced Weller as “my buddy, partner in crime, and brother from another mother.
“Since I have known Wayne, he has never stopped at anything he is involved in. He is a farmer at heart. I have lost track of how many times and how many jobs he has either retired from or threatened to retire from,” Blotkamp said.
“Even when things looked like this center was not going to materialize, Wayne’s enthusiasm and tenacity kept us motivated and moving forward,” she said. “I know that there were many times I became discouraged over the years, but couldn’t quit because Wayne didn’t. He still hasn’t quit after all these years.
“The beautiful building you are now sitting in and enjoying would not be here without Wayne. Way back in the late ’90s, the Garrett Community Center was blessed to be introduced this energetic and kind of crazy person who immediately said ‘yes’ to join our board of directors, and then become the capital campaign chair. He led us in raising $3.5 million dollars,” she added.
Blotkamp told attendees of some of the adventures the pair have had throughout many years, such as standing in sub-zero weather collecting change at the Mile Corner, talking to what seemed like an endless number of potential donors and watching Weller dressed in a railroader outfit explaining to people why Garrett needed a community center.
“You never knew what Wayne would come up with to excite community members about this project,” she added.
Wayne Bartels, who along with his wife, Pat, were award winners last year, described Weller’s many years as a volunteer at the center dating back from its beginnings downtown.
“Wayne has been instrumental in the improvement phases of the JAM Center including the addition of the storage room, renovation of the teen room, the pool renovation project, commercial washer and dryer installation, and the kitchen remodel, to name a few,” Bartels said. “Wayne is always willing to go the extra mile to make sure everything is working at the JAM Center.”
Weller has been crucial to the asset replacement and maintenance plan, as well as the Infinity Plan launched last year to secure long-term funds for facility upkeep.
Recently, Weller, an electrician, has been busy converting all of the lighting at the center to LED to help make it more efficient, Bartels noted.
“Wayne volunteers his time, expertise, and energy to make the JAM Center a true community center,” Bartels said.
In accepting the award, Weller said the center is not just for Garrett, or the DeKalb County community, with many visiting from neighboring counties and a few from Ohio.
He thanked all who attended for their efforts in supporting the center, as well.
“It’s the greater community center, not just Garrett. We are doing what we are doing because of you,” Weller said. “You folks should be receiving this award; it’s stuff we all do together. I am just glad to be a part of it.”
A lifelong Garrett resident, Weller is married to wife Lori, and is father of two children, daughter Lindsay and husband Ryan Haynes and son Brian and his wife, Courtney Weller, along with five grandchildren.
