GARRETT — Garrett water and wastewater users will see an increase following action by the Common Council at the Jan. 18 session when ordinances were introduced and passed on first readings.
A public hearing is planned at the Feb. 15 Garrett Common Council meeting.
Last fall, city utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz recommended a 2% increase to help get the sewer project up and running.
He originally called for no increase to wastewater customers, but capital improvements on several sewer lines and the unknown cost of an engineer to outline the plan would need to be covered.
The proposed ordinance provides a rate of $15.92 per 1,000 gallons for the first 3,000 gallons, resulting in a minimum charge of $47.76 per month. Residents using more than 3,000 gallons per month will be charged $13.83 per 1,000 gallons.
Guerrettaz also recommended the 5% increase for water rates approved by the council Tuesday to fund upcoming capital improvements such as a new building for the utility’s Vactor truck, lead line replacement and work along the South Road.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson announced parking on the north side of the 800 and 900 blocks of East Warfield Street will no longer be permitted for safety issues due to its proximity to J.E. Ober Elementary School.
Trash and recycling woes were also revisited at Tuesday’s session.
Councilman Tom Kleeman thanked Mayor Todd Fiandt and city crews for picking dozens of Republic Services trash bins over the past week. The containers were taken to the city wastewater plant for storage until Republic Services can pick up the remaining containers. The city entered a contract with Washler Inc. to handle garbage collection effective Jan. 1.
The city received multiple citizen complaints of trash cans left un-emptied by the curb since the changeover.
Fiandt thanked city workers for helping out with the situation.
“Be patient — it’s not pretty, but we will get it done,” he said.
Home furnishings of every sort were found dumped on the ground in front of the city’s recycling bins on East Quincy Street over the past week, including a sofa and love seat set, television and lawn chairs.
“We have to address this. It’s ridiculous,” said Councilman Bobby Diederich of the chronic mess at the site. Suggested remedies included signage with fines, fencing and cameras to identify those who are not following the guidelines.
Removal of the bins and moving the service back to the indoor recycling center was also suggested.
“Let’s put our heads together and do something,” Diederich said.
Councilman Todd Sattison asked who would monitor the license plates and follow up with offenders.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said an ordinance would be needed to collect fines, and suggested residents know if the situation is not corrected, the bins will be “going away.”
“I am getting tired of excuses. It might take a little money,” Diederich said of a solution.
None of the council members were in favor of removing the bins, if possible.
Fiandt said he will get in touch with the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District in Ashley who handles the recycling bins to discuss signage and other options.
Councilwoman Amanda Charles repeated a request she has made several times to improve the area at the Quincy Street site with more stone due to the muddy surface.
