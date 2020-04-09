GARRETT — Garrett internet subscribers no longer will be charged monthly connection fees following action by the Board of Works Tuesday.
In March 2014, the City of Garrett entered into a service agreement with Auburn Essential Services to provide high-speed internet service to local subscribers.
Connection fees approved in 2014 provided residential subscribers a $15 per month fee for up to 60 months; small business subscribers a monthly fee of $75 and enterprise subscribers a $150-per-month fee. These monthly charges then were reduced by two-thirds following the initial 60 months under the contract, to $5, $25 and $50, respectively.
Rod Sibery of Spectrum Engineering Tuesday told the board that through tax incremental funding, the cost of infrastructure fees has been recovered, and he recommended the monthly charges be removed. The board gave its unanimous approval to the change.
Sibery also reported AES is seeking a land-lease agreement with Garrett to place a 638-square-foot steel building to serve as a substation to service local customers. Plans include an exterior generator on the site.
Discussion followed regarding whether to charge AES or to consider any utility user fees as an electric customer as payment, as well as insurance and other issues that will be reviewed by legal staff and brought back to the board at a future meeting.
Sibery said installation of internet is planned to begin in June or July, pending receipt of fiber that is on back order. Installation in residential areas is on a limited basis, pending the COVID-19 situation, he added.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said Garrett is complying with COVID-19 orders, with city workers to stay home through April 20 unless called out for emergencies.
“We need to set an example of the stay-home policy, and play it safe and keep out of harm’s way,” he said.
