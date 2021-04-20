Two-Man Scramble League

Garrett Country Club — April 12

Players Points

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 20

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 19

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 18

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 18

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 17

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 17

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 14

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 12

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 11

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 11

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 10

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 10

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 10

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 10

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 10

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 10

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 8

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 8

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 8

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 8

Don Myers, Don Sproch 8

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 8

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 7

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 7

Austin Manth, Adam King 7

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 7

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 6

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 5

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 4

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 4

Low scores — Vic Clark/Curt Kula 34, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 34, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 35, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 35.

Tuesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — April 13

Players, Team Points

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich

South House 28

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 26

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 24

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 23

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 22

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 22

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 21

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 19

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 19

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 19

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 17

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 17

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shilo 16

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 14

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 14

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 12

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 9

Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Howard Marchand 39, Austin Groff, 42, Dale Pfeiffer 43.

Wednesday Night League

Garrett Country Club — April 14

Players Points

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus 34

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 28

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 26

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham 26

Dave Demske, Marc Munson 24

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp 22

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus 21

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy 21

Butch Beber, Don Leins 20

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 20

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 19

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 18

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels 18

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 18

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 18

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal 16

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith 16

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper 16

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro 16

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison 15

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich 14

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer 14

Don Sproch, Josh Page 14

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 12

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus 10

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault 10

Low scores — Tom Kleeman 39, Sherm Lewis 39, Darcy Warner 39, Mike Kleeman 40, Tony Surfus 40.

American Legion League

Garrett Country Club — April 15

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 32

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 31

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 31

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 30

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 30

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 30

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 30

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 29

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 29

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 29

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 28

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 26

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 23

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 22

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 19

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 16

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 14

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 13

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 13

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 13

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 12

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 12

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 12

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 11

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 11

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 0

Low scores — Brock Diederich 38, Mike Kleeman 40, Stephen Hyde 41, John Shipe Jr. 42, Pat Kleeman 42.

