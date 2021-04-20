Two-Man Scramble League
Garrett Country Club — April 12
Players Points
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 20
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 19
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 18
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 18
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 17
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 17
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 14
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 12
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 11
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 11
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 10
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 10
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 10
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 10
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 10
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 10
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 8
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 8
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 8
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 8
Don Myers, Don Sproch 8
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 8
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 7
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 7
Austin Manth, Adam King 7
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 7
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 6
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 5
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 4
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 4
Low scores — Vic Clark/Curt Kula 34, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 34, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 35, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 35.
Tuesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — April 13
Players, Team Points
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich
South House 28
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 26
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 24
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 23
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 22
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 22
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 21
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 19
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 19
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 19
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 17
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 17
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shilo 16
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 14
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 14
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 12
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 9
Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Howard Marchand 39, Austin Groff, 42, Dale Pfeiffer 43.
Wednesday Night League
Garrett Country Club — April 14
Players Points
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus 34
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 28
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 26
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham 26
Dave Demske, Marc Munson 24
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp 22
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus 21
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy 21
Butch Beber, Don Leins 20
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 20
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 19
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 18
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels 18
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 18
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 18
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal 16
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith 16
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper 16
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro 16
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison 15
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich 14
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer 14
Don Sproch, Josh Page 14
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 12
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus 10
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault 10
Low scores — Tom Kleeman 39, Sherm Lewis 39, Darcy Warner 39, Mike Kleeman 40, Tony Surfus 40.
American Legion League
Garrett Country Club — April 15
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 32
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 31
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 31
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 30
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 30
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 30
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 30
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 29
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 29
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 29
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 28
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 26
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 23
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 22
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 19
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 16
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 14
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 13
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 13
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 13
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 12
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 12
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 12
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 11
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 11
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 0
Low scores — Brock Diederich 38, Mike Kleeman 40, Stephen Hyde 41, John Shipe Jr. 42, Pat Kleeman 42.
