Arrested in Noble County
David B. Schocke, 45, of the 700 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was booked at 9:26 a.m. Aug. 1 to serve a sentence. No charging information was available.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Ashton Campbell, 31, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. July 28 by Auburn Police on possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Carl Johnson, 56, of the 14600 block of Old Tile Mill Drive, Hoagland, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shanell Wilkins, 36, of the 1000 block of Fayette Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Matthew Blair, 38, of the 1700 block of Charlestown, New Albany, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony).
Tyler Roth, 24, of the 9900 block of Winding Shores Drive, New Haven, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nicholas Sturges, 34, of the 900 block of Phaeton Way, Auburn, was arrested July 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court (civil body attachment).
James Williamson, 50, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
William Chain, 43, of the 2700 block of Tyler Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Gonser, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Trace Dean, 33, of the 1900 block of C.R. 23, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Evan Rehl, 26, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carolynn Carteaux, 32, of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Dale Clowser, 61, of the 6900 block of Daisy Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Willie Jones, 20, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Aug. 2 by Indiana State Police on a warrant by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a direct commit violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Dakotah Ratliff, 28, of the 100 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Aug. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
