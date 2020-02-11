Every year, I send out a legislative survey to gather input from residents of Senate District 14 on important issues facing our state. As your State Senator, it is my job to listen and understand what constituents have to say regarding these issues. My office recently calculated the results from this year’s survey responses. The mailed-in and online questions and results are as follows.
Should Indiana place a tax on vaping products similar to the tax that is currently placed on cigarettes?
Number of Respondents: 1,604
Yes: 88% (1,407)
No: 12% (197)
Should Indiana increase its tax on cigarettes by $2 per pack to deter smoking and help fund health care programs?
Number of Respondents: 1,589
Yes: 72% (1,140)
No: 28% (449)
In order to increase highway work-zone safety, should cameras be used to issue tickets to drivers who speed in work zones?
Number of Respondents: 1,581
Yes: 52% (824)
No: 48% (757)
Do you support or oppose allowing licensed retail stores, including gas stations, to sell cold beer for carryout? (This is currently limited to liquor stores.)
Number of Respondents: 1,604
Support: 43% (682)
Oppose: 57% (922)
Do you support or oppose drug testing recipients of unemployment insurance?
Number of Respondents: 1,591
Support: 79% (1,252)
Oppose: 21% (339)
Do you support or oppose requiring schools to get parental consent before they provide mental-health counseling to students?
Number of Respondents: 1,604
Support: 76% (1,220)
Oppose: 24% (384)
Thank you to all who took my legislative survey – it helps me understand my constituents’ opinions and concerns. I listen carefully to each of you and will continue to keep the best interest of our community in mind when making decisions at the Statehouse.
I encourage residents of Senate District 14 to contact me with any questions or comments they may have by phone at 800-382-9467 or Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov.
