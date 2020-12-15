GARRETT — Garrett’s wrestlers weren’t quite in the form they hope to show later in tournament action.
For now, however, the Railroaders will take a win over a quality opponent, 45-27 against Adams Central in Wednesday’s dual meet.
The match pitted Garrett, ranked second in Class 2A, according to IndianaMat.com, with the Class A No. 4 Flying Jets.
“We’ve got some things to work on,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “It’s frustrating but it’s better to get it out of the way now than later. Kids coming back from quarantine, I know we can get them in better shape.
“(Adams Central is) a good opponent. It was a step up in competition.”
The Railroaders got pins from Hayden Brady (113 pounds), Keegan McComb (120), Jadyn Gilbert (138), Wayne Wells (145) and Doug Merriman (195).
Gilbert’s pin came in 18 seconds. Brady’s pin came in 54 seconds.
Brayden Baker won a close match at 132, scoring a takedown with 1 minute, 34 seconds to go and then riding out Evan McAfee for a 4-2 decision.
Garrett’s Jack O’Connor had a tough loss at 182. He scored a takedown to take a 2-1 lead with 49 seconds left, but Keegan Bluhm scored a reversal with 14 seconds remaining to take a 3-2 decision for the Flying Jets.
The Railroaders also received two forfeits.
Garrett and Adams Central tied 12-12 in the junior varsity meet. Kaidin Colburn (145) and Chris Newby (170) won by pin for the Railroaders.
Garrett 45,
Adams Central 27
126 — Uhlman (AC) won by 17-0 tech. fall over McMain (GR). 132 — Baker (GR) won by 6-2 dec. over Evan McAfee (AC). 138 — Gilbert (GR) won by :18 pin over Perry (AC). 145 — Wells (GR) won by 5:25 pin over Reynolds (AC). 152 — A.Currie (AC) won by 1:36 pin over Leech (GR). 160 — Funk (AC) won by 14-3 maj. dec. over Minnich (GR). 170 — T.Currie (AC) won by 11-6 dec. over Pelmear (GR). 182 — Bluhm (AC) won by 3-2 dec. over O’Connor (GR). 195 — Merriman (GR) won by :22 pin over Lautzenheiser (AC). 220 — Heyerly (AC) won by 1:56 pin over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Camp (GR) won by forfeit. 106 — Weimer (GR) won by forfeit. 113 — Brady (GR) won by :54 pin over Meyer (AC). 120 — McComb (GR) won by 2:57 pin over Everett (AC).
