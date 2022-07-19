Rochelle Heiman
GARRETT — Rochelle D. Heiman, 47, of Garrett, died July 10, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Dawn Miller
GARRETT — Dawn LaRue Miller, 84, of Garrett, died July 2, 2022 in Richardson, Texas.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Debra Rink
AVILLA — Debra K. Rink, 67, of Avilla, died July 9, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
James Love Jr.
FREMONT — James Andrew Love Jr., 80, of Snow Lake, Fremont and born in Auburn, died July 13, 2022.
FairHaven Funeral & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Roger Souder
AUBURN — Roger N. Souder, 80, of Auburn, died July 13, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Wiley
AUBURN — Phyllis Ann Wiley, 74, of Auburn, died July 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Don Kaufman
WATERLOO — Don C. Kaufman, 87, of Waterloo, died July 9, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Howard Blasing
HAMILTON — Howard W. “Butch” Blasing, 78, of Hamilton, died July 8, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Sue Dewire
HAMILTON — Sue Ann Gearhart Dewire, 87, of Hamilton, died July 10, 2022.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Karen Howard
HAMILTON — Karen Lucille Howard, 89, of Hamilton, died July 10, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Merv Miller
HAMILTON — Merv Allen Miller, 48, of Hamilton, died July 13, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Morr
HUDSON — Chery A. Morr, 70, of Hudson, died July 11, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Lonza Castle
KENDALLVILLE — Lonza LeRoy Castle, 84, of Kendallville, died July 10, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Rosemary Maxson
KENDALLVILLE — Rosemary Maxson, 68, of Kendallville and most recently of Noblesville, died July 12, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
