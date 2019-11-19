This year marks the 20th anniversary of Coats for Kids, a program offered through the Volunteer Center, located in Fort Wayne, that provides coats, hats, gloves and scarves to local children in need.
In Allen County, one in five children lives in poverty, with families that are unable to provide them suitable attire for the winter months.
Coats for Kids has distributed more than 65,000 winter coats since it launched 20 years ago, and more than 5,000 coats in 2018 alone.
Recently, Indiana has experienced record-low temperatures, dropping to the single digits. During cold weather months, students are waiting for the bus, walking to and from school, and participating in extracurricular activities that take place outside.
Hoosiers are encouraged to contribute to this coat drive by donating a new or gently used winter coat at any Peerless Cleaner, Kroger or YMCA location in Allen County.
Coats for Kids also accepts financial donations to help purchase new coats. A $25 donation will provide a new winter coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in need.
The safety of our children remains one of my top priorities, which means it’s vital to ensure they are protected from the cold. Many people overlook that they’re fortunate enough to have winter clothes, and they often forget that thousands of people struggle to afford these basic essentials.
I encourage you to make a donation, whether big or small, to help those living in our community stay safe and warm this winter.
To make a contribution to Coats for Kids, visit volunteerfortwayne.org/content/coats-for-kids-program.
For a full list of donation locations in our area, visit volunteerfortwayne.org/sites.
