INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers wanting to quit tobacco use can now get free nicotine gum, patches or lozenges.
In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tips from Former Smokers campaign, Quit Now Indiana is offering this promotion while supplies last.
The Tips campaign is the nation’s first federally funded national tobacco education campaign. Tips has had significant and sustained impact over the past decade, helping more than 1 million U.S. adults quit smoking and inspiring millions more to try to quit.
“The powerful stories shared in CDC’s Tips campaign, coupled with free evidence-based support services, have proven successful in helping adults quit smoking,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “Quit Now Indiana and the Indiana Department of Health are committed to providing Indiana residents the tools they need to prevent smoking-related diseases and disabilities.”
The Quit Now Indiana promotion is available to individuals who enroll in one of Quit Now Indiana’s services, such as phone counseling or Pick Quit, a new individual services program. Once enrolled, participants will receive a free two-week supply of nicotine gum, patches or lozenges.
“People who use tobacco often go through several quit attempts before succeeding, but proven treatments and services are available in Indiana that can improve your chances to quit for good,” said Miranda Spitznagle, director of Tobacco Prevention and Cessation at the Indiana Department of Health. “Quitting tobacco is one of the most important decisions people can make to improve their health and the health of their family.”
Take the first step toward a tobacco-free life and get free help from Quit Now Indiana by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW, texting READY to 200-400 or visiting QuitNowIndiana.com.
