ANGOLA — This week, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital received the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health at the 2021 Critical Access Hospital Awards. Cameron also received this award in 2020 in recognition of its service to the Steuben County community.
Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The Community Impact Award is given to a critical access hospital that has made a major impact on its community on any healthcare-related measure.
“At Cameron, we pride ourselves in being deeply ingrained in our community,” said Angie Logan, Cameron CEO. “Our goal has always been to provide compassionate care and to reach beyond our walls to impact those who live, work and play in Steuben County. The Cameron team comes to work each day driven to serve, and to be recognized for this work is humbling.”
The development and implementation of Cameron’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic played a key role in the Community Impact distinction. Over the course of 22 weeks, Cameron administered more than 29,000 vaccinations thanks to the dedicated efforts of employees, volunteers and community members. By partnering with the Steuben County Health Department, Cameron was able to maximize impact and continues to support vaccination efforts within the community.
“We are humbled to be recognized again for the work we do for the residents of Angola and greater Steuben County,” said Jennifer Hagerty, quality improvement manager at Cameron Medical Group. “Cameron is passionate about alleviating barriers to health, increasing quality of life in Steuben County and making a positive impact on the members of our tight-knit community.”
With roots dating to 1926, Cameron Hospital and Cameron Medical Group offer health and wellness services to Steuben County and beyond. The system has served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Cameron continues to offer the same commitment to care with an outstanding team of healthcare professionals who today practice in modern facilities with advanced equipment.
For more information on Cameron Hospital or Cameron services, please visit cameronmch.com or our Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.