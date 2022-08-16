ANGOLA — Hippie Magic: the Festival of Summer Love drew in crowds over the weekend at Buck Lake Ranch.
In classic Midwest fashion the weather for Hippie Magic was up and down, but that didn’t stop guests from coming out and enjoying the weekend. There were large mushrooms lighting the way and bands cultivating the groovy energy.
Marvin Baker, owner of Buck Lake Ranch, was very happy with the turnout and uses every event as a learning experience to make the next festival even better.
“We’re excited about this one and plus every time we do an event like this you realize what you did wrong and try to fix it. I think that’s the main reason everything is going so smoothly for this Hippie Magic,” said Baker.
Everywhere you’d look there was a new vendor to try. From crystals and chakra cleansing to comfy clothing and body paint artists there was something for everyone.
“We have the flower peace signs, the mushrooms and the trapeze artists down there and we just try to build on it every year,” said Baker.
Indiana WILD came out to the festival with many animals to help bridge the cultural knowledge gap.
Beth Wood took a few of the animals for walks around the festival. A very kind “unicorn” named Mister Charm and Franklin the Tortoise were wandering the scene and making a lot of new friends throughout their excursion. WILD had a tent set up with other reptiles and animals to learn about the interconnections between animals and people.
“At Indiana WILD, we celebrate not only animals in science & nature but also how there is a cultural connection between animals and people in history, holidays, religion, pets and more. Mr. Charm our unicorn & Franklin our sulcata tortoise just seemed to fit well in the Hippie Magic. Most of our ambassadors were someone else’s pet at one time or another so we always want to remind everyone that it doesn’t matter if you have a cat, dog, parakeet or goldfish… pets are a lifetime commitment and we encourage everyone to make an educated decision before adding a pet to their house,” said Wood.
Hippie Magic was filled with good vibes and Woodstock-esk bands that rotated throughout the weekend. Magic Bus, Itcheycoo Park, Dawn Loves Nash and Anthony Adams were just some of the artists that played. Acts were spread between two stages so the happy music could be heard at all corners of Buck Lake Ranch.
While listening to the groovy music, guests were encouraged to try the many food vendors that came out. Hoosier Mama, One Way Coffee, The Beached Boys Grill, D&D Fish and Tenderloins and many other food trucks were able to come serve the local hippies.
“It’s pretty much a few days to unwind, decompress and get away from the stresses of the world. They talk about peace, love and happiness; it’s pretty much just that. Forget your worries for a few hours or a few days and just enjoy the moment. That’s why we called it the festival of summer love,” said Baker.
Hippie Magic is set to return again next summer for the fifth year Baker has hopes of it being bigger and better than ever.
