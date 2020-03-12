Three people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Andrew C. Clausen, 43, of the 600 block of East Broad Street, arrested in the 7000 block of North Baker Road, Fremont, on felony charges of invasion of privacy and contempt of court and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Eduardo G. Perez, 45, of the 900 block of Carlin Place, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Grant E. Wolfe, 18, of the 6000 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
