ANGOLA — Prior to COVID-19 and the mountains of relief cash it brought, Steuben County government use of its Major Moves funds has taken a back seat as a special financing option.
Over the years, since the funds came about in 2006 with the leasing of the Indiana Toll Road, Steuben County has used its share of the proceeds of the deal for a variety of projects.
This week brought the release of a $1.25 million mortgage the county held with Indiana Northeastern Railroad Co. that helped fund an upgrade of some 18 miles of rail in Steuben County.
That was just one of the success stories from Major Moves. It's the type of investment Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, would like to see continue with the use of of Major Moves.
Loans for economic development and other projects, Howard said, "That perpetuates that and maintains that fund."
The $3.8 billion lease of the Toll Road provided funds to all counties, but the Toll Road counties received the biggest payout, $40 million apiece. Those monies were divided up within each county based on the percentage of gas tax receipts a government unit received. For Steuben County government, that translated to about $37 million.
As of this week, Steuben County still has more 10% of its original fund amount on hand between liquid cash and investments.
"So the total is technically $4,311,125.50," said Kelli Johnson, Steuben County auditor.
Over the years, the money has been used for everything from highway work to major construction projects. At times of economic uncertainty, it was used for operating costs.
"Everybody who has been elected and had the opportunity to make an impact with that has done so," Howard said.
He is the third president of the Board of Commissioners to guide use of the fund. F. Mayo Sanders was president of the board when the legislation passed and was followed by Ron Smith. Howard followed Smith.
The biggest recent project to come along is the upcoming loan to the Lake George Conservancy District to help rebuild the dam at the lake. That sum is $1.5 million. That money has been appropriated but not yet drawn from.
The projects have ranged from tangible to not-so-visible.
One project that might escape memory was spending $1 million to help with the cleanup of contaminated soil at the former Dana plant that threatened Angola's drinking water system. Not only did that provide an environmental cleanup but it helped keep a major employer, Univertical, in the community.
The county also used Major Moves to help finance a radio project that offset some of the money that had to be raised through a bond.
One of the more visible projects is the $1.5 million Steuben County Event Center at the Steuben County Park on Crooked Lake.
The Event Center was built entirely from Major Moves; no debt at all was involved.
At its opening celebration in 2016, some 10 years after Major Moves passed the Legislature, former Gov. Mitch Daniels was the featured invited guest.
It was Daniels who crafted Major Moves and helped shepherd it through the Legislature. At the time, it was said one of the deciding votes in the House came from none other than Rep. Dick Dodge, R-Pleasant Lake. The area's senator at the time, the powerful Sen. Bob Meeks, R-LaGrange, was a huge proponent of the legislation.
When the deal came down the pike and the offer was made to the state to lease the Toll Road, Meeks was asked why he favored the legislation. His answer was quite simple: "I can think of 3.8 billion reasons."
After 18 years, the funds are still working for Steuben County, albeit quietly.
The multipurpose trail from the trailhead at Meijer on Wendell Jacob Avenue north to Pokagon State Park was funded by Major Moves and there's talk that a trail extension from the south end of Angola to Pleasant Lake might see the county's local match come from the fund. That has yet to be decided.
There are still two loans outstanding that are rebuilding the fund, one to the Salem Center Fire Department and another to the town of Ashley to help pay for infrastructure needs used to attract Brightmark to the community.
Some Toll Road counties burned through their money years ago. Howard said he would like to see the fund continue to perpetuate itself through wise investments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.