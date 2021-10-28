ANGOLA — Applications for Steuben County Community Foundation scholarships will be available starting Nov. 1.
The Foundation encourages any Steuben County student who is pursuing higher education to look through the available scholarships and consider applying.
“We sometimes hear students say that they aren’t the top of their class so they don’t want to waste their time applying. But the Foundation has many scholarship funds that were intentionally created by donors to help students with big dreams who aren’t the A+ honor roll type of students,” said Jacqui Gentile, Foundation program officer.
The 60 scholarships managed by the Foundation are available for students pursuing higher education with a wide variety targeted towards different degree choices, high school GPAs and college preferences.
Scholarship criteria are determined by the donor who establishes each scholarship fund. Some donors have specified their scholarships for graduating seniors from specific local high schools. There are also scholarships available for current college students from Steuben County or adults attending college who took a period of time away from education after graduating high school.
Students can find a list of all scholarships available through SCCF and the eligibility requirements online on SCCF’s website.
In order to help students prepare for their scholarship applications, SCCF is hosting a question and answer session via Zoom. The workshop will take place Nov. 3 from 6-7 p.m. Participants must RSVP to receive the Zoom link for the workshop at bit.ly/ScholarshipQandASCCF.
The Foundation uses an online scholarship portal to manage the application process, and the link to apply is available online at steubenfoundation.org/scholarships.
The deadline for students to submit their applications and letters of recommendation is Jan. 31, 2022.
Contact the Foundation with questions at 665-6656 or jgentile@steubenfoundation.org.
