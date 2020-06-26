There were a couple issues with the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail along S.R. 127 that brought contractor Brooks Construction back to town for some repairs on Thursday. In the area near Scoop's Ice Cream, some leveling had to be done because the slope of the asphalt was not in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Farther north, weeds took over in one section of the trail, actually growing up through the asphalt. Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey said costs for the work were covered by Brooks.

