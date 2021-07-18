Venture near a pickleball court in northeast Indiana, and someone is likely to hand you a paddle and drag you into a game.
Touting their sport as the fastest-growing pastime in America, pickleball enthusiasts approach newcomers with a missionary zeal.
“I don’t think I’ve ever met somebody who has tried it and not liked it,” said Holly Bireley of Hamilton, who started playing pickleball five years ago at the invitation of a friend and now plays in national tournaments.
Hamilton ranks as one of the hotbeds of pickleball in the region, but the sport has spread to Kendallville, Auburn, Angola, Albion and Garrett.
Invented in 1965, the sport could count only 39 known places to play in 2003, but by 2019, it had reached 8,000 sites, with 3.3 million participants, according to USA Pickleball.
“You meet every kind of people in this. It’s really amazing. There’s a league in almost every city, now,” said Robert Sturges of Auburn, who took part in a recent regional championship at Fort Wayne that attracted 700 players.
Sturges was playing Friday at the YMCA of DeKalb County in Auburn, where pickleballers take over the basketball courts every morning with their rectangular paddles, perforated plastic balls, 3-foot-high nets and taped lines defining their 20-by-44-foot playing surfaces.
The YMCA has expanded its pickleball times from two days to five days a week, four hours a day, said its sports director, Zack Peters.
“Five years ago, we started, and we put two courts out there. We could barely get people to come two days a week for just an hour or two,” Peters said. Now, he expects 50-60 players to enter the YMCA’s first tournament, July 30-Aug. 1.
The Community Learning Center of Kendallville installed its pickleball courts a little over a year ago.
“It has been growing each and every week. People come from all over northeast Indiana, which is really exciting — even from Florida,” said Macy Burtch, programming/technical director for the Community Learning Center. A former high school tennis player, Burtch joins in the action, saying, “I love to be at the net.”
“A lot of former tennis players end up playing this game. You don’t have to be as agile, but you still need to be quick,” Peters said. “ I think all ages, all skill levels can get involved in this. It’s easy to hit a ball over the net, but if you want to be very serious about it, you can get pretty competitive and play at the higher levels, do tournaments and stuff.
“If you enjoy ping pong or tennis or badminton, it’s kind of a mixture of all those,” Peters said. “The games are pretty quick —they’re maybe 20 minutes long — so you can do a lot in a couple hours.”
“I feel like I get a workout. I usually play two hours, and that’s enough,” said Darryl Whittington of Waterloo, who started playing with a small group in Hamilton seven years ago, but now plays at the YMCA In Auburn.
Hamilton’s pickleball community now numbers close to 100, said Carol Leitzel, who oversees indoor courts at the Hamilton Life Center. She started playing at Hamilton’s Girt Gnagy Memorial Recreational Park and got hooked.
“It was a lot of fun. The people were wonderfully kind people,” Leitzel said. “It’s a game for any age, which is kind of a nice thing.”
“When I started playing, nobody knew what it was, or they thought it was for older people, which really isn’t the case,” Bireley said.
“The neat thing about pickleball is, it doesn’t matter what age you are. You can still compete,” Sturges said. “We’ve got 80-year-old guys out here that compete with 20-year-olds, and they do pretty good.”
“I play with a lot of young people. I get beat by a lot of people who are older than me, as well,” said Scheumann, 41.
“In my late 60s, I was able to start playing this sport. I feel it’s more friendly to people who are aging, but it can be very challenging for those who are very skilled in it,” said Vicki Inniger of Kendallville. “I certainly don’t mean to discourage younger ones, because they are enjoying the sport.”
Inniger and a group that included Al Huth of Kendallville first encountered pickleball in the Florida Keys a few years ago.
“We liked it so much that we returned to Kendallville and tried to encourage others to start playing with us,” Inniger said. The sport began at the Cole Center YMCA and has spread to Bixler Lake Park and the Community Learning Center, where Inniger and Huth teach weekly classes in pickleball.
“The thing that I would stress is: Don’t be intimidated,” Scheumann said. “It’s the nicest group of people that I’ve known, so that’s why I play. It’s social, it’s fun, there’s a lot of laughs. There’s not a lot of pressure.”
Whittington added, “It’s fun because everybody has a good attitude. It’s not about winning and losing. It’s about how much fun you have with your partner. Everybody seems to be in a good mood.”
“These people are beyond awesome, friendly, sweet. People that come in and need to learn the whole game, they get shepherded. … It’s a wonderful village,” said Yvonne Schroeder of Auburn, who plays almost every morning at the YMCA in Auburn.
Taking the game more seriously, Bireley has played in the U.S. Open and qualified for national finals. She has entered several tourneys in Michigan and traveled to five competitions in Florida this year.
“I’m in Florida in the winter months, so those people are really good, so you can’t let your game fall off when you’re back in Indiana,” Schroeder said.
Players at the YMCA in Auburn range from high school and college students to the retirees who dominate the courts on weekday mornings.
“I feel like I still can compete with younger people, and when you play partners, you can always blame it on your partner,” Whittington joked.
“I figure I’m going to go at least till I’m 80,” he added. “I’ve got a few years, yet.”
